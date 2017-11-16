High school football games of the week: Southern Section quarterfinals highlight the action

Friday’s Southern Section Division 1 football quarterfinal games

Santa Ana Mater Dei (11-0) vs. Long Beach Poly (9-2) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.: These high-powered programs have a long history of meeting in the championship game, but this is a Division 1 quarterfinal. The unbeaten Monarchs have been unstoppable this season behind their talented receivers group: Amon ra-St. Brown, C.J. Parks, Nikko Remigio and Bru McCoy. Can Poly outscore the Monarchs? The Jackrabbits can offer a challenge only if quarterback Matt Corral gets protection. The pick: Mater Dei.

Mission Viejo (11-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (6-5) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.: The Lancers are 6-0 in nonleague games, but Mission Viejo’s defense offers a stiff challenge. Led by linebacker Christian LaValle, the Diablos figure to put pressure on Orange Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinski. The matchup of Mission Viejo cornerback Olaijah Griffin against receiver Kyle Ford should be outstanding. The pick: Mission Viejo.

Bellflower St. John Bosco (9-2) at Rancho Cucamonga (10-1), 7 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga has an outstanding secondary that’s going to challenge sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The key is whether St. John Bosco can run the ball. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Corona Centennial (9-1) at Murrieta Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.: For entertainment purposes, this should be a good one. Murrieta Valley receiver Marquis Spiker set a state record for most career touchdown catches last week when the Nighthawks scored 59 points. Centennial’s no-huddle offense often lights up the scoreboard. The pick: Centennial.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Follow Eric Sondheimer on Twitter @latsondheimer