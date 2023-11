High school football: Southern California and Northern California regional pairings

Note: Schedule for rest of the divisions to be announced Dec. 3 (sites also include El Camino College and Pasadena City College)

Division 7-AA: Portola vs. Ferndale at Cal Poly Humboldt

Division 6-AA: Palo Alto vs. St. Vincent de Paul at Casa Grande

Division 4-A: Rio Hondo Prep vs. Mission Oak at Tulare

Division 3-A: Mt. Miguel vs. Mayfair at Bellflower

Division 1-A: St. Bonaventure vs. St. Augustine at Mesa College, 7 p.m.

Division 6-AA: Wasco vs. Cerritos at Gahr

Division 2-AA: Orange Vista vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.