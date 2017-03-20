Baseball: Orange Lutheran begins Trinity League with 4-2 win over Santa Margarita

A three-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Caleb Ricketts, helped propel Orange Lutheran (6-1) to a 4-2 victory over Santa Margarita on Monday night in a Trinity League opener.

Jason Farese struck out five in four innings and Brenden Avventino came on to pitch the final three innings, allowing two hits. Conor Longrie had two hits and Joe Nicoloff two RBI for Santa Margarita.

Chatsworth opened West Valley League play with a 9-0 win over Taft. Tommy Palomera threw a one-hitter and contributed a two-run home run. MacKenzie Lomas had three hits.

Daniel Ritcheson threw a complete game in Alemany's 3-2 Mission League win over Loyola. He struck out six. Caden Miller, Noah Cardenas and Brett Morien each had two hits.

In a Marine League opener, Narbonne defeated Banning, 7-0. Bladimir Becelinof pitched into the seven inning and Brian Ortega hit a two-run home run. San Pedro defeated Carson, 1-0, behind pitcher David Barraza.

In the Western League, Palisades defeated Hamilton, 10-0. Justin Hirschberg threw a three-hit shutout over six innings.

El Camino Real defeated Rancho Cotate, 6-4, in the Babe Herman tournament. Elan Filous threw a complete game. Dane Reed had a bases clearing double.

Dylan Hernandez had five RBI in Birmingham's 9-3 win over Glenn. Eddie Rosales threw six innings and also had two hits.

Cypress defeated San Clemente, 5-2. Jordan Alamo had two hits and four RBI.

Moorpark defeated Colorado Chaparral, 18-4. Cole Kriger went four for four. Cole Moses and Junior Sandoval each had three RBI.

Nick Martin had two hits and three RBI in Cleveland's 6-2 win over Burbank.

Crescenta Valley defeated Redlands, 2-0. Will Smiley threw five shutout innings. Scott Vinceri got the save and also had two hits.

