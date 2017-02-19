Baseball: It's all in the family at Granada Hills Kennedy

Perhaps no high school baseball program in the City Section has produced more successful brother combinations than Granada Hills Kennedy.

There have been at least eight pairs of brothers who played on the team at the same time.

The latest for the upcoming season are the Olivas brothers. Jose Olivas, a senior second baseman, was the Valley Mission League player of the year last season. Brother Andrew is a promising junior outfielder.

Coach Marcus Alvarado, the son of former Kennedy Coach Manny Alvarado, knows all about family contributions in the programs.

Among the brother combinations through the years have been Roth, Bourne, Drain, Pinto, Avlas, Sanchez, Valenzuela and Rodriguez.

There have been other brother combinations that played for Kennedy but not at the same time, such as Tagliaferri.

It shows the great family commitment to playing for the Golden Cougars.

