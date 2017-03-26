Baseball: It's showdown time in City Section with Chatsworth facing El Camino Real

El Camino Real has won nine City Section baseball championships. Chatsworth has won nine City Section championship. Their baseball rivarly is lengendary and it resumes on Monday at El Camino Real and Wednesday at Chasworth.

The last time these two teams played was at Dodger Stadium in the 2016 final won by El Camino Real, 2-1.

Elan Filous, who turned in a top relief performance for the Conquistadores, is now a starting pitcher and will throw on Monday. Chatsworth is expected to go with ace Tommy Palomera.

Chatsworth is 9-2 overall and already 2-0 in the West Valley League. El Camino Real is 9-4. If either team can pull off a sweep this week, the No. 1 seed for the Division I playoffs would probably be sealed.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter