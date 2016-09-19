Baseball: Mike Cordero is out as coach at Loyola

Loyola and baseball Coach Mike Cordero have parted ways, the school announced on Monday. In a statement from Athletic Director Chris O'Donnell, it indicated Cordero "has separated" from Loyola as of last Friday.

Cordero came to Loyola after the 2013 season from Agoura, where he guided the Chargers to consecutive Marmonte League titles. He was head coach for three years.

He replaced Brian Felten, who left Loyola after off-the-field issues.

No replacement has been named. Cordero could not be reached for comment.

