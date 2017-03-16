Baseball: Riverside King hands Roosevelt its first defeat

What a start in the Big VIII League for a young Riverside King team.

On Tuesday, King began league play with a 4-2 victory over Norco. And on Thursday, the Wolves handed unbeaten Roosevelt its first defeat in 10 games, 7-5. A 2-0 start in league and 7-2 overall record certainly makes Coach Steve Madril smile.

Mason Smith, Eddie Rivero, Nate Webb and Dylan Orick each hit home runs. Webb finished with three RBI and got the save. Kyle Koontz had two doubles for Roosevelt.

Norco picked up a 2-1 win over Corona Santiago. Joshua Pimentel had two hits and two RBi. Brice Turang had three hits for Santiago. Corona defeated Corona Centennial, 2-0. Jeremiah Priddy struck out seven and allowed two hits.

Chatsworth got a three-hit, five-inning shutout from Thomas Gutierrez in a 10-0 win over Banning. Josh Medina had four hits and three RBI. Brandon Bohning had three hits, including two doubles.

Sierra Canyon defeated Viewpoint, 6-0. Seth Stone threw a one-hitter. The Trailblazers had back-to-back one-hitters.

Riverside Poly defeated Burroughs, 5-4. Clifford Pradd, Justin Adame and Connor Timko each had two hits.

Glendora defeated Diamond Bar, 3-1, in a Palomares League game. Hayden Pearce threw a six-hitter. Bryce Wooldridge had two hits.

Etiwanda defeated Woodcrest Chrsitian, 17-4. Ryan Meza went four for four with five RBI.

Venice completed a Western League sweep of Palisades with a 7-3 victory.

