Baseball: Royal honors fallen South Torrance player

Simi Valley Royal Coach Dan Maye found a way to honor Jesse Esphorst Jr., the South Torrance High baseball player killed in a hit-and-run crash this month.

Maye looked for every No. 10 jersey still around since he began coaching in 1990. And on Friday, each Royal player wore a different No. 10 jersey for its game against South Torrance.

Royal defeated South Torrance, 2-0, with Gabe Garcia getting two RBI.

Newbury Park continued its quality pitching, relying on Jake Miller to shut out Calabasas, 1-0, in a Marmonte League game.

Miller allowed two hits and struck out seven. Shay Whitcomb’s home run in the fourth inning produced the game’s only run. Newbury Park improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in league.

Oak Christian defeated Agoura, 8-2. Jack Aldrich had three RBI.

In the Mission League, Diego Avila threw five shutout inning and Joe Fortin homered to help Loyola defeat Alemany, 4-0. Crespi defeated St. Francis, 3-2. Harvard-Westlake and Chaminade ended in a 1-1 tie because of darkness in the 10th inning.

In the Palomares League, Glendora defeated Bonita, 10-8. Freshman Cade Marshman had a two-run single in the sixth. Jake Gonzalez and Hayden Pearce each had three hits. South Hills defeated Diamond Bar 6-4. Zack Bromstead (3-0) struck out six. Claremont defeated Ayala, 7-6.

In the Sunset League, No. 1 Huntington Beach (9-0) got a walk-off hit from Trevor Windisch in the seventh to defeat Fountain Valley, 4-3. Nick Pratto hit a home run. Hagen Danner struck out six in four innings. Marina defeated Los Alamitos, 4-1. Newport Harbor defeated Edison, 4-0.

Jake Jackson struck out seven, walked one and threw a six-hitter in El Toro’s 3-0 win over Aliso Niguel. Erik Tolman had two hits and two RBI.

Will Levine struck out seven in six shutout innings in Mission Viejo’s 8-0 win over San Clemente.

El Modena defeated Foothill, 6-3, with three runs in the seventh.

Great Oak defeated Murrieta Mesa, 13-3. Blayne Jones had a home run.

Etiwanda defeated Los Osos, 8-2. Ryan Meza and Tyler Freeman each had two RBI.

Chad Wilson went four for four to lead La Mirada to a 13-7 win over Bellflower. RJ Lan was three for three with a home run.

Trabuco Hills defeated Tesoro, 2-1. Nathan Casebier allowed one run in six innings and struck out four.

Narbonne defeated L.A. Roosevelt, 5-4, in eight innings. Cantwell-Sacred Heart won its seventh consecutive game with a 7-4 win over Salesian.

Poly defeated Verdugo Hills, 5-1. Alex Leon threw a one-hitter.

Beckman defeated Irvine, 4-0. Zach Espinosa struck out eight and allowed one hit in five innings.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Xavier Prep, 12-0. Lucas Gordon, Cole Dale and Ryan Winters combined for the shutout. Noah Taylor hit two triples, had three hits and six RBI.

Chaparral defeated Vista Murrieta, 3-2, in 12 innings. Hayden Johns threw five shutout innings of relief for Chaparral.

In the Foothill League, Hart defeated Saugus, 4-3. Josh Cerpa had three hits.

