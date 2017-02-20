CALIFORNIA
Baseball: Chatsworth is No. 1 in preseason top 25 rankings

Eric Sondheimer
Varsity Times Insider

City Section power Chatsworth is the No. 1 team in The Times’ preseason prep baseball rankings.

  1. CHATSWORTH. Best hitting attack in years, plus pitching depth. 
  2. SOUTH HILLS. Loaded with talent up and down the lineup.
  3. HUNTINGTON BEACH. Hagen Danner-Nick Pratto duo is pretty good. 
  4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE. Two prized freshmen combine with top returners.
  5. MATER DEI. Jonathan Schiffer is ready to hit, pitch Monarchs to prominence.
  6. EL TORO. Pitchers Sam Glick, Noah Fluman are tough combo to stop. 
  7. HART. This program keeps winning and producing major leaguers.
  8. ORANGE LUTHERAN. If the pitching comes through, watch out. 
  9. JSERRA. Royce Lewis will lead Lions to success. 
  10. VALENCIA. Ben Fariss, Chase Farrell are top pitchers. 
  11. ALEMANY. Strong pitching and top players up the middle. 
  12. SIMI VALLEY. Get ready for sophomore P Justin Campbell to impress. 
  13. ALISO NIGUEL. Outstanding pitchers in Evan Fitterer, Ethan Lewis. 
  14. CYPRESS. Young team but experience at pitcher. 
  15. MISSION VIEJO. Tanner Bibee is back to shut down hitters. 
  16. BONITA. New coach but same success story.
  17. LOYOLA. Blake Beers can become dominant pitcher.
  18. CHAMINADE. Lots of quality young players. 
  19. RIVERSIDE KING. New Coach Steve Madril has team on upswing.
  20. GAHR. Sophomore shortstop Michael Perez is outstanding.
  21. CORONA SANTIAGO. Brice Turang is a hitting machine.
  22. OAKS CHRISTIAN. With four quality pitchers, Lions only need a few runs. 
  23. EL CAMINO REAL. Sophomore Cole Kitchen is ready to rise up.
  24. WEST RANCH. Must deal with pitcher Tim Josten
  25. DAMIEN. When Andy Nieto says he has a good team, he does.  
