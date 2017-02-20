Baseball: Chatsworth is No. 1 in preseason top 25 rankings

City Section power Chatsworth is the No. 1 team in The Times’ preseason prep baseball rankings.
- CHATSWORTH. Best hitting attack in years, plus pitching depth.
- SOUTH HILLS. Loaded with talent up and down the lineup.
- HUNTINGTON BEACH. Hagen Danner-Nick Pratto duo is pretty good.
- HARVARD-WESTLAKE. Two prized freshmen combine with top returners.
- MATER DEI. Jonathan Schiffer is ready to hit, pitch Monarchs to prominence.
- EL TORO. Pitchers Sam Glick, Noah Fluman are tough combo to stop.
- HART. This program keeps winning and producing major leaguers.
- ORANGE LUTHERAN. If the pitching comes through, watch out.
- JSERRA. Royce Lewis will lead Lions to success.
- VALENCIA. Ben Fariss, Chase Farrell are top pitchers.
- ALEMANY. Strong pitching and top players up the middle.
- SIMI VALLEY. Get ready for sophomore P Justin Campbell to impress.
- ALISO NIGUEL. Outstanding pitchers in Evan Fitterer, Ethan Lewis.
- CYPRESS. Young team but experience at pitcher.
- MISSION VIEJO. Tanner Bibee is back to shut down hitters.
- BONITA. New coach but same success story.
- LOYOLA. Blake Beers can become dominant pitcher.
- CHAMINADE. Lots of quality young players.
- RIVERSIDE KING. New Coach Steve Madril has team on upswing.
- GAHR. Sophomore shortstop Michael Perez is outstanding.
- CORONA SANTIAGO. Brice Turang is a hitting machine.
- OAKS CHRISTIAN. With four quality pitchers, Lions only need a few runs.
- EL CAMINO REAL. Sophomore Cole Kitchen is ready to rise up.
- WEST RANCH. Must deal with pitcher Tim Josten
- DAMIEN. When Andy Nieto says he has a good team, he does.