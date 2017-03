Basketball: Regional quarterfinal results and regional semifinal pairings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#4 Chino Hills vs. #1 Bishop Montgomery at El Camino College

#6 San Diego St. Augustine at #2 Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION I

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Damien 60, Fairfax 44

Corona Centennial 72, Redondo 64

Taft 56, Vista 55

Eastvale Roosevelt 82, Oak Park 67

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Corona Centennial at #1 Damien

#3 Taft at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt

DIVISION II

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Harvard-Westlake 72, Alemany 64

Pasadena 64, San Marcos Mission Hills 57

Crossroads 81, Washington 65

Esperanza 73, Bakersfield 47

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Pasadena at Harvard-Westlake

#3 Crossroads at #2 Esperanza

DIVISION III

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Colony 83, Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 47

Oxnard 58, Brentwood 53

Escondido Orange Glen 64, Selma 61

Villa Park 56, Carnegie 52

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Oxnard at #1 Colony

Escondido Orange Glen at #2 Villa Park

DIVISION IV

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Burbank 73, Blair 70 (OT)

Reedley Immanuel 73, Twentynine Palms 59

Carson 61, San Bernardino 49

La Mesa Helix 82, West Torrance 65

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Reedley Immanuel at #1 Burbank

#3 Carson at #2 La Mesa Helix

DIVISION V

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Riverside Notre Dame 79, Sherman Indian 44

Chula Vista Olympian 59, Brawley 51

Holy Martyrs 62, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 47

Rolling Hills Prep 67, Foothill Tech 48

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Chula Vista Olympian at #1 Riverside Notre Dame

#3 Holy Martyrs at #2 Rolling Hills Prep

Southern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Concord De La Salle at #1 Roseville Woodcreek

#6 San Jose Mitty at #2 Sacramento Sheldon

DIVISION I

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Palo Alto 83, Dublin 80

Stockton St. Mary's 54, Folsom 53

Union City Logan 60, San Leandro 38

Brentwood Heritage 53, Atherton Menlo-Atherton 46

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Palo Alto at #5 Stockton St. Mary's

#3 Union City Logan at #2 Brentwood Heritage

DIVISION II

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Mountain View St. Francis 77, Sacramento Burbank 68

Loomis Del Oro 66, Fresno San Joaquin Memorial 56

Hayward Moreau Catholic 77, Modesto Beyer 54

Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 68, San Mateo Serra 56

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Loomis Del Oro at #1 Mountain View St. Francis

Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #3 Hayward Moreau Catholic

DIVISION III

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

San Francisco St. Ignatius 65, Auburn Placer 55

San Francisco Mission 76, Palo Cedro Foothill 51

Fairfield Vanden 75, Monterey 61

Folsom Vista del Lago 70, Moraga Campolindo 66

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#4 San Francisco Mission at #1 San Francisco St. Ignatius, 7:30 p.m.

#3 Fairfield Vanden at #2 Folsom Vista del Lago

DIVISION IV

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Salinas Palma 72, Atherton Menlo 61

Modesto Central Catholic 70, Half Moon Bay 54

Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent 89, Ripon 54

San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding 84, Sacramento West Campus 62

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Modesto Central Catholic at #1 Salinas Palma

#3 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent at #2 San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding

DIVISION V

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Watsonville St. Francis 69, Jackson Argonaut 62

Lafayette Bentley 65, Oakland Head-Royce 57

Ross Branson 50, Portola Valley Woodside Priory 35

Lodi Elliot Christian 76, Oakland Envision Academy 60

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Lafayette Bentley at #1 Watsonville St. Francis

#3 Ross Branson at #2 Lodi Elliot Christian

Northern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Santa Clara U. (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 La Jolla Bishop's at #1 Fresno Clovis West

#3 San Marcos Mission Hills at #2 Long Beach Poly

DIVISION I

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Windward 52, La Jolla Country Day 34

Sierra Canyon 56, Brea Olinda 53

Ventura 52, Gardena Serra 43

Alemany 55, Lakeside 54

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Sierra Canyon at #1 Windward

#3 Ventura at #2 Alemany

DIVISION II

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Orangewood Academy 53, Canyon Country Canyon 47

Bakersfield Independence 43, Millikan 40

Valencia 57, Chaminade 56

Mater Dei 65, Huntington Beach 46

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#5 Bakersfield Independence at #1 Orangewood Academy

#6 Valencia at #2 Mater Dei, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Rosary 50, Righetti 34

Leuzinger 86, Tulare Mission Oak 62

San Diego Serra 58, Marlborough 55

Camarillo 59, Chula Vista Mater Dei 45

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Leuzinger at #1 Rosary

#6 San Diego Serra at #2 Camarillo

DIVISION IV

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Los Osos 70, Viewpoint 56

San Diego Rancho Bernardo 45, Cerritos Valley Christian 42

Village Christian 46, San Diego Scripps Ranch 43

Hanford Sierra Pacific 73, Reedley Immanuel 54

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 San Diego Rancho Bernardo at #1 Los Osos

#7 Hanford Sierra Pacific at #3 Village Christian

DIVISION V

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday

Heritage Christian 72, Bakersfield Christian 50

Rolling Hills Prep 53, Chadwick 42

Bell-Jeff 69, Grace Brethren 22

Crean Lutheran 46, Escondido Adventist 32

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Rolling Hills Prep at #1 Heritage Christian

#3 Bell-Jeff at #2 Crean Lutheran

Southern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).