Basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional playoff pairings

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

Exact sites subject to change

#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Bishop Montgomery

#5 Birmingham at #4 Chino Hills

#6 San Diego St. Augustine at #3 Sierra Canyon

#7 Westchester at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Fresno Central at #1 Damien

Fairfax at #8 Long Beach Poly

Bakersfield Ridgeview at #5 Redondo

Narbonne at #4 Corona Centennial

JSerra at #3 Taft

Vista at #6 Santa Margarita

Oak Park at #7 El Cajon Foothills Christian

El Camino Real at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Bakersfield Independence at #1 Alemany, 7:30 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at #8 Chula Vista Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.

San Marcos Mission Hills at #5 Rancho Verde

Pasadena at #4 Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Crenshaw at #3 Crossroads

La Jolla Country Day at #6 Washington

Bakersfield at #7 Maranatha

Dorsey at #2 Esperanza

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at #1 Colony

Vista Murrieta at #8 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian

Bakersfield West at #5 Brentwood

Delano Chavez at #4 Oxnard

Escondido Orange Glen at #3 Capistrano Valley

Selma at #6 Van Nuys

Carnegie at #7 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon

Gardena at #2 Villa Park

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Madera South at #1 Burbank

Palisades at #8 Blair

Hesperia at #5 Reedley Immanuel

Carlsbad Sage Creek at #4 Twentynine Palms

San Diego Lincoln at #3 Carson

San Bernardino at #6 St. Paul

Milken at #7 West Torrance

Granada Hills at #2 La Mesa Helix

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Vista Guajome Park Academy at #1 Riverside Notre Dame

Hesperia Christian at #8 Sherman Indian

Chula Vista Olympian at #5 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

New Designs Watts at #4 Brawley

Caruthers at #3 Holy Martyrs

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #6 Chavez

Foothill Tech at #7 California City

San Diego Health Sciences at #2 Rolling Hills Prep

Regional quarterfinals (except Open Division), Saturday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Mar. 14; Southern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Sacramento Capital Christian at #1 Roseville Woodcreek

#5 Richmond Salesian at #4 Concord De La Salle

#6 San Jose Mitty at #3 Alameda St. Joseph Notre Dame

#7 San Jose Bellarmine at #2 Sacramento Sheldon

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

San Francisco Lowell at #1 Dublin

Palo Alto vs. #8 Oakland Fremont at Merritt College, 7:30 p.m.

Antioch at #5 Stockton St. Mary's

Folsom at #4 Redwood City Sequoia

Modesto Christian at #3 Union City Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Tracy West at #6 San Leandro

Oakland Tech at #7 Atherton Menlo-Atherton, 7:30 p.m.

Granite Bay at #2 Brentwood Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Sacramento Grant at #1 Mountain View St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Mill Valley Tamalpais at #8 Sacramento Burbank

Walnut Creek Las Lomas at #5 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Loomis Del Oro at #4 Oakland Bishop O'Dowd

Rio Linda at #3 Hayward Moreau Catholic

Mountain View at #6 Modesto Beyer

Santa Rosa Montgomery at #7 San Mateo Serra

Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #2 Rocklin Whitney

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Sacramento Rio Americano at #1 San Francisco St. Ignatius, 7:30 p.m.

Sebastopol Analy at #8 Auburn Placer

Palo Cedro Foothill at #5 Manteca

Novato San Marin vs. #4 San Francisco Mission at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco), 5:30 p.m.

Chico Pleasant Valley at #3 Fairfield Vanden, 7:30 p.m.

Orinda Miramonte at #6 Monterey

Sanger at #7 Moraga Campolindo, 7:30 p.m.

Saratoga at #2 Folsom Vista del Lago

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Cottonwood West Valley at #1 Salinas Palma

Atherton Menlo vs. #8 San Francisco University at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco)

Half Moon Bay vs. #5 San Francisco Stuart Hall at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco), 8:30 p.m.

Kerman at #4 Modesto Central Catholic

Arbuckle Pierce at #3 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent

Ripon at #6 Corning

Kentfield Marin Catholic at #7 Sacramento West Campus, 7:30 p.m.

Galt Liberty Ranch at #2 San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Fresno Christian at #1 Watsonville St. Francis

Eureka St. Bernard's at #8 Jackson Argonaut, 7:30 p.m.

Weaverville Trinity at #5 Lafayette Bentley

Ripon Christian at #4 Oakland Head-Royce

Williams vs. #3 Ross Branson at College of Marin

Stockton Brookside Christian at #6 Portola Valley Woodside Priory, 7:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo Redwood Christian vs. #7 Oakland Envision Academy at Merritt College, 6 p.m.

Mt. Shasta vs. #2 Lodi Elliot Christian at Lodi Tokay

Regional quarterfinals (except Open Division), Saturday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Mar. 14; Northern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Santa Clara U. (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.