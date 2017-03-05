Basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional playoff pairings

BOYS' BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
Exact sites subject to change
#8 San Diego Torrey Pines at #1 Bishop Montgomery
#5 Birmingham at #4 Chino Hills
#6 San Diego St. Augustine at #3 Sierra Canyon
#7 Westchester at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Fresno Central at #1 Damien
Fairfax at #8 Long Beach Poly
Bakersfield Ridgeview at #5 Redondo
Narbonne at #4 Corona Centennial
JSerra at #3 Taft
Vista at #6 Santa Margarita
Oak Park at #7 El Cajon Foothills Christian
El Camino Real at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Bakersfield Independence at #1 Alemany, 7:30 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at #8 Chula Vista Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.
San Marcos Mission Hills at #5 Rancho Verde
Pasadena at #4 Heritage Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Crenshaw at #3 Crossroads
La Jolla Country Day at #6 Washington
Bakersfield at #7 Maranatha
Dorsey at #2 Esperanza
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Rancho Christian at #1 Colony
Vista Murrieta at #8 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian
Bakersfield West at #5 Brentwood
Delano Chavez at #4 Oxnard
Escondido Orange Glen at #3 Capistrano Valley
Selma at #6 Van Nuys
Carnegie at #7 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon
Gardena at #2 Villa Park
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Madera South at #1 Burbank
Palisades at #8 Blair
Hesperia at #5 Reedley Immanuel
Carlsbad Sage Creek at #4 Twentynine Palms
San Diego Lincoln at #3 Carson
San Bernardino at #6 St. Paul
Milken at #7 West Torrance
Granada Hills at #2 La Mesa Helix
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Vista Guajome Park Academy at #1 Riverside Notre Dame
Hesperia Christian at #8 Sherman Indian
Chula Vista Olympian at #5 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian
New Designs Watts at #4 Brawley
Caruthers at #3 Holy Martyrs
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at #6 Chavez
Foothill Tech at #7 California City
San Diego Health Sciences at #2 Rolling Hills Prep
Regional quarterfinals (except Open Division), Saturday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Mar. 14; Southern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Sacramento Capital Christian at #1 Roseville Woodcreek
#5 Richmond Salesian at #4 Concord De La Salle
#6 San Jose Mitty at #3 Alameda St. Joseph Notre Dame
#7 San Jose Bellarmine at #2 Sacramento Sheldon
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
San Francisco Lowell at #1 Dublin
Palo Alto vs. #8 Oakland Fremont at Merritt College, 7:30 p.m.
Antioch at #5 Stockton St. Mary's
Folsom at #4 Redwood City Sequoia
Modesto Christian at #3 Union City Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Tracy West at #6 San Leandro
Oakland Tech at #7 Atherton Menlo-Atherton, 7:30 p.m.
Granite Bay at #2 Brentwood Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Sacramento Grant at #1 Mountain View St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
Mill Valley Tamalpais at #8 Sacramento Burbank
Walnut Creek Las Lomas at #5 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Loomis Del Oro at #4 Oakland Bishop O'Dowd
Rio Linda at #3 Hayward Moreau Catholic
Mountain View at #6 Modesto Beyer
Santa Rosa Montgomery at #7 San Mateo Serra
Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #2 Rocklin Whitney
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Sacramento Rio Americano at #1 San Francisco St. Ignatius, 7:30 p.m.
Sebastopol Analy at #8 Auburn Placer
Palo Cedro Foothill at #5 Manteca
Novato San Marin vs. #4 San Francisco Mission at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco), 5:30 p.m.
Chico Pleasant Valley at #3 Fairfield Vanden, 7:30 p.m.
Orinda Miramonte at #6 Monterey
Sanger at #7 Moraga Campolindo, 7:30 p.m.
Saratoga at #2 Folsom Vista del Lago
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Cottonwood West Valley at #1 Salinas Palma
Atherton Menlo vs. #8 San Francisco University at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco)
Half Moon Bay vs. #5 San Francisco Stuart Hall at Kezar Pavilion (San Francisco), 8:30 p.m.
Kerman at #4 Modesto Central Catholic
Arbuckle Pierce at #3 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent
Ripon at #6 Corning
Kentfield Marin Catholic at #7 Sacramento West Campus, 7:30 p.m.
Galt Liberty Ranch at #2 San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Fresno Christian at #1 Watsonville St. Francis
Eureka St. Bernard's at #8 Jackson Argonaut, 7:30 p.m.
Weaverville Trinity at #5 Lafayette Bentley
Ripon Christian at #4 Oakland Head-Royce
Williams vs. #3 Ross Branson at College of Marin
Stockton Brookside Christian at #6 Portola Valley Woodside Priory, 7:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo Redwood Christian vs. #7 Oakland Envision Academy at Merritt College, 6 p.m.
Mt. Shasta vs. #2 Lodi Elliot Christian at Lodi Tokay
Regional quarterfinals (except Open Division), Saturday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Mar. 14; Northern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Santa Clara U. (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Troy at #1 Fresno Clovis West
#5 La Jolla Bishop's at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#6 Etiwanda at #3 San Marcos Mission Hills
#7 Fairfax at #2 Long Beach Poly
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Narbonne at #1 Windward
Palisades at #8 La Jolla Country Day
Granada Hills at #5 Sierra Canyon
Chula Vista Eastlake at #4 Brea Olinda
Clovis at #3 Ventura
El Camino Real at #6 Gardena Serra
Lakeside at #7 Fairmont Prep
Fresno Central at #2 Alemany, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Carson at #1 Orangewood Academy
Bishop Montgomery at #8 Canyon Country Canyon
Legacy at #5 Bakersfield Independence
Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at #4 Millikan
San Diego Westview at #3 Chaminade
Bakersfield at #6 Valencia
Huntington Beach at #7 Poway
Eagle Rock at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Venice at #1 Rosary
Righetti at #8 Thousand Oaks
Glendora at #5 Tulare Mission Oak
San Diego County San Marcos at #4 Leuzinger
Madera at #3 Marlborough
Westchester at #6 San Diego Serra
JSerra at #7 Chula Vista Mater Dei, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield Golden Valley at #2 Camarillo
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
San Diego Lincoln at #1 Los Osos
Viewpoint at #8 Beverly Hills
Knight at #5 Cerritos Valley Christian
Torres at #4 San Diego Rancho Bernardo
Strathmore at #3 Village Christian
Pasadena at #6 San Diego Scripps Ranch
Cleveland at #7 Hanford Sierra Pacific
Reedley Immanuel at #2 Lancaster
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Vaughn at #1 Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.
Westridge at #8 Bakersfield Christian
San Diego Maranatha Christian at #5 Rolling Hills Prep
Valor at #4 Chadwick
Lake Isabella Kern Valley at #3 Bell-Jeff
Caruthers at #6 Grace Brethren
Carnegie at #7 Escondido Adventist
Carlsbad Pacific Ridge at #2 Crean Lutheran
Regional quarterfinals (except Open Division), Saturday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Mar. 14; Southern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN
Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep at #1 San Jose Mitty
#5 Richmond Salesian at #4 Stockton St. Mary's
#6 Oakland Bishop O'Dowd at #3 Los Altos Hills Pinewood
#7 Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #2 Concord Carondelet
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Oakland McClymonds at #1 Atherton Menlo-Atherton, 6 p.m.
Folsom at #8 Castro Valley
Los Gatos at #5 Berkeley
Stockton Lincoln at #4 El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge
Oakland Tech at #3 Brentwood Heritage, 6 p.m.
Sacramento St. Francis at #6 Union City Logan, 6 p.m.
Palo Alto at #7 San Francisco Lincoln
San Francisco Washington at #2 Sacramento McClatchy
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Concord at #1 Fairfield Vanden, 6 p.m.
Roseville at #8 Santa Rosa Montgomery
Newark Memorial at #5 Sacramento
Antelope at #4 Mountain View St. Francis, 6 p.m.
Stockton Bear Creek at #3 San Jose Valley Christian
Lafayette Acalanes at #6 Modesto Christian
San Jose Presentation at #7 Elk Grove
Rocklin Whitney at #2 Orinda Miramonte
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Sanger at #1 San Francisco St. Ignatius, 6 p.m.
Patterson at #8 Redding Shasta
Hayward Moreau Catholic at #5 Aptos
Rio Linda at #4 Albany St. Mary's
Eureka at #3 Chico Pleasant Valley
Soquel at #6 Sacramento Christian Brothers
Tracy Kimball at #7 Novato San Marin
Auburn Placer at #2 Moraga Campolindo, 6 p.m.
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Willows at #1 Sacramento West Campus, 6 p.m.
Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent at #8 Susanville Lassen
Kerman at #5 Half Moon Bay
Grass Valley Bear River at #4 Arcata
Kelseyville at #3 Sacramento Foothill
El Dorado Union Mine at #6 Atherton Sacred Heart Prep
Redding University Prep at #7 Kentfield Marin Catholic
Live Oak at #2 Alameda St. Joseph Notre Dame
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m. unless noted
Ripon Christian at #1 East Palo Alto Eastside Prep
San Francisco Urban at #8 Durham
Watsonville St. Francis at #5 San Francisco International
Cloverdale at #4 Jackson Argonaut, 6 p.m.
Mt. Shasta at #3 Eureka St. Bernard's
Mariposa County at #6 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, 6 p.m.
Lakeport Clear Lake at #7 Sacramento Capital Christian
Hamilton City Hamilton at #2 Portola Valley Woodside Priory, 6 p.m.
Regional quarterfinals (except Open Division), Saturday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Mar. 14; Northern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Santa Clara U. (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).