Basketball: Tuesday's regional semifinal schedule

BOYS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#4 Chino Hills vs, #1 Bishop Montgomery at El Camino College

#6 San Diego St. Augustine at #2 Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Corona Centennial at #1 Damien

#3 Taft at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Pasadena at Harvard-Westlake

#3 Crossroads at #2 Esperanza

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Oxnard at #1 Colony

Escondido Orange Glen at #2 Villa Park

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Reedley Immanuel at #1 Burbank

#3 Carson at #2 La Mesa Helix

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Chula Vista Olympian at #1 Riverside Notre Dame

#3 Holy Martyrs at #2 Rolling Hills Prep

Southern California regional finals, Saturday at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Concord De La Salle at #1 Roseville Woodcreek

#6 San Jose Mitty at #2 Sacramento Sheldon

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Palo Alto vs. #5 Stockton St. Mary's at San Joaquin Delta College

#3 Union City Logan at #2 Brentwood Heritage

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Loomis Del Oro at #1 Mountain View St. Francis

Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #3 Hayward Moreau Catholic

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#4 San Francisco Mission at #1 San Francisco St. Ignatius, 7:30 p.m.

#3 Fairfield Vanden at #2 Folsom Vista del Lago

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Modesto Central Catholic at #1 Salinas Palma

#3 Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent at #2 San Francisco Lick-Wilmerding

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Lafayette Bentley at #1 Watsonville St. Francis

#3 Ross Branson vs. #2 Lodi Elliot Christian at Lodi Tokay

Northern California regional finals, Saturday at Santa Clara U. (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 La Jolla Bishop's at #1 Fresno Clovis West

#3 San Marcos Mission Hills at #2 Long Beach Poly

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Sierra Canyon at #1 Windward

#3 Ventura at #2 Alemany

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

#5 Bakersfield Independence at #1 Orangewood Academy

#6 Valencia at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Leuzinger at #1 Rosary

#6 San Diego Serra at #2 Camarillo

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 San Diego Rancho Bernardo at #1 Los Osos

#7 Hanford Sierra Pacific at #3 Village Christian

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#5 Rolling Hills Prep at #1 Heritage Christian

#3 Bell-Jeff at #2 Crean Lutheran

Southern California regional finals, Saturday at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Stockton St. Mary's at #1 San Jose Mitty

#7 Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #3 Los Altos Hills Pinewood

DIVISION I

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Folsom at #4 El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge

#3 Brentwood Heritage at #2 Sacramento McClatchy

DIVISION II

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Mountain View St. Francis at #1 Fairfield Vanden

#3 San Jose Valley Christian at #2 Orinda Miramonte

DIVISION III

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#4 Albany St. Mary's at #1 San Francisco St. Ignatius, 6 p.m.

#3 Chico Pleasant Valley at #2 Moraga Campolindo

DIVISION IV

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#4 Arcata at #1 Sacramento West Campus

#6 Atherton Sacred Heart Prep at #2 Alameda St. Joseph Notre Dame

DIVISION V

Regional semifinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

#4 Jackson Argonaut at #1 East Palo Alto Eastside Prep

Mt. Shasta at #2 Portola Valley Woodside Priory, 6 p.m.

Northern California regional finals, Saturday at Santa Clara U. (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).