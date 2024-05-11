Track and field championships: Notre Dame’s JJ Harel clears 7 feet in high jump

Sophomore JJ Harel of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame won the Southern Section Division 3 high jump competition by clearing a record height of 7 feet and 1/4 inch.

With his curly blond hair bouncing up and down as he moved confidently toward the high jump bar, 15-year-old sophomore JJ Harel of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame took a giant step, then soared over the bar on a warm Saturday afternoon at the Southern Section track and field championships at Moorpark High. When he landed without knocking over the bar, his performance became official: 7 feet and 1/4 inch, setting a Division 3 record.

“I think the heat helped a lot,” he said. “It helped me relax my muscles. My hip, my knee felt better. I knew I could get it.”

Harel is 6-4 and still growing, which has been causing the aches and pains. Finally healthy enough to compete after missing his freshman year, Harel is displaying the skills that had him marked for excellence in the event when he was clearing an AAU Junior Olympics record 6-5 as an eighth-grader and winning medals at the Maccabiah Games. It was his first time clearing 7 feet and makes him a strong candidate to win the state championship in two weeks in Clovis. He’ll likely face Birmingham’s Deshawn Banks, who has gone 6-10.

JJ Harel clears 7-0.25 in high jump. Wow. Sophomore. pic.twitter.com/W85m0IRW3s — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2024

“I think I can go 7-2 before the season is over,” Harel said.

The divisional championships featured fast times in the boys’ 1,600. Evan Noonan of Dana Hills set a Division 2 record in 4:04.02. The first four finishers were faster than the old record of 4:06.71 set in 2014. Anthony Fast Horse of Ventura was in close pursuit at 4:05.26. Noonan could end up dropping the 1,600 to focus on the 3,200 for state. He won that race in 8:57.12.

Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura wins her third straight 1,600 in D2. 4:46.86. pic.twitter.com/y6dQjTX8fH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2024

Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura won her third straight girls’ 1,600 title, taking the Division 2 race in 4:46.86. She said she will try for a record in two weeks.

Jason Parra of Long Beach Millikan broke a 31-year-old Division 1 record in the boys’ 3,200 by running 8:48.36 and Manny Perez of Cathedral set a Division 3 record at 8:52.00.

SO Notre Dame goes 1-2-3 in D3 110 hurdles. Miles Paris 14.11. Hayden Bowne 14.19. Aaron Uzan 14.38. pic.twitter.com/iFW2sT802Y — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2024

Notre Dame pulled off a rare one-two-three sweep in the 110 hurdles, led by Miles Paris’ time of 14.11 seconds. Culver City ruled in the 400, winning the boys’ and girls races in Division 2. Junior Duaine Mayrant of Culver City won his race in 47.09, the fastest time in the state. Morgan Maddox won in 53.50.

Defending state 100 champion Niya Clayton of Oaks Christian wins D3 girls 100 in 11.61, her best time of year. pic.twitter.com/ic5L48t7wO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2024

Defending state girls’ 100 champion Niya Clayton of Oaks Christian has been pretty much invisible — until now. She peaks for the postseason and won the Division 3 100 in 11.61, her season best. Coach Wes Smith said the wraps have been taken off and her workouts have her ready to keep running faster. The fastest 100 time was produced by Mikaela Warr of Canyon Country Canyon in 11.49.

Break-through win in D1 100 for Devin Bragg of Los Alamitos. Wind-aided 10.38. Freshman Benjamin Harris (LB Poly) second 10.43. Brian Bonner of Valencia third in 10.56. pic.twitter.com/b9M4jRa6OE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2024

In the boys’ 100, junior Devin Bragg of Los Alamitos had a breakthrough win in Division 1, finishing in a wind-aided 10.38 seconds. Bragg had been chasing former Gardena Serra star Rodrick Pleasant in big meets the last two seasons. Now he’s the fastest in Southern California, if not the state. He was pushed by freshman Benjamin Harris of Long Beach Poly. He ran 10.43. And sophomore Brian Bonner of Valencia was third in 10.56. Bragg came back to win the 200 in a wind-aided 21.15.

Devin Bragg of Los Alamitos wins the Division 1 100 in 10.38 seconds, beating Valencia’s Brian Bonner (left) and Roosevelt’s Jeremiah Harris. (Craig Weston)

One of the most impressive freshmen of a strong group was Roosevelt Reuben of Cathedral. He won the Division 3 200 in 21.25 and finished second in the 400 in 48.14.

In a sizzling ⁦@CIFSS⁩ Division 3 boys 200-meter dash final, ⁦@phantom_LATrack⁩ Roosevelt Reuben just misses the state freshmen record after cranking a wind legal 21.26! The state frosh record is 21.15 by Serra’s Warren Rogers from 1997! pic.twitter.com/V8QewpF1fO — Rich Gonzalez (@PrepCalTrack) May 12, 2024

Long Beach Poly recorded the fastest time in the Southern Section this season in winning the boys’ Division 1 4x100 relay in 40.93. Notre Dame had four junior football players — Elliot Cooper, Ehimen Oyamendan, Steele Pizzella and Tre Fernandez — run 41.15 to take Division 3. Aja Johnson of Notre Dame won the Division 3 girls’ shot put (45-6.50) and discus (147-9).

Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura won her third straight Division 2 1,600, leading the pack on the turn. (Craig Weston)

The top nine times in races advance to next Saturday’s Masters Meet at Moorpark, along with the top 12 in field events.