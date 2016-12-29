Boys' basketball: Chino Hills earns its 49th consecutive victory

On the night that Lonzo Ball suffered his first collegiate defeat playing for UCLA and first loss since 2015 when he was playing for Chino Hills, his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, helped Chino Hills win its 49th consecutive game with a 108-93 victory over Woodcreek in Rancho Mirage.

LiAngelo scored 35 points and LaMelo 28 points. Chino Hills is 14-0. The state record for most consecutive wins is 66 held by Compton.

Chino Hills' two big men, Eli Scott and Onyeka Okongwu, made their usual valuable contributions. Scott had 23 points and Okongwu 16.

Esperanza (12-1) keeps on winning behind 6-foot-8 Stanford-bound Kezie Okapal.

He scored 24 points in Esperanza 59-53 victory over La Mirada in the semifinals of the Orange County tournament. Esperanza will play Temecula Valley, a 62-59 winner over Crean Lutheran.

Edison defeated Anaheim Canyon, 65-45. Randall Walker had 19 points and David Atencio had 15.

Despite playing without injured standout big men Shareef O'Neal and Ira Lee, Crossroads has advanced to the semifinals of the Under Armour Holiday Classic. Relying on its defense, Crossroads defeated Capital Christian, 47-42.

Fairfax defeated Baltimore St. Frances, 55-50. Jamal Hartwell scored 20 points, Ethan Anderson 13 and Shawn Booker 10. Brentwood defeated Megar Evers, 70-48. Charley Wadler made seven threes and scored 28 points.

Heritage Christian was beaten by New York Redemption Christian, 81-65. Juhwan Harris-Dyson had 22 points for Heritage. Crenshaw defeated Oakwood, 81-47. Kevin Kinard had 21 points and Lamar Harris 18.

Rancho Mirage defeated Mount Si, 65-55. Charles Neal had 27 points.

Sheldon defeated Harvard-Westlake, 60-48. Cassius Stanley led the Wolverines with 12 points and Johnny Juzang had 11.

Spencer Freedman had 20 points in Mater Dei's 100-68 win over Knight. Etiwanda defeated La Canada, 55-54. Sean Estes had 17 points for La Canada. Corona Centennial defeated Claremont, 84-64. Gio Nelson had 24 points. Damien defeated La Salle, 79-55. Elijah McCullough and Justin Hemsley each had 19 points.

Rancho Cucamonga defeated Victor Valley, 75-36.

Deshay Gipson had 25 points in Highland's 70-48 win over Verrado.

Simi Valley defeated Torrance, 63-53. Max Edwards scored 19 points. Viewpoint defeated Palm Valley, 86-19. Lorenzo Guerrero had 11 points.

In South Carolina, Westchester was beaten by Pace Academy, 51-46.

In the D1Bound tournament, Washington advanced to the semifinals with a 50-48 win over Pasadena. Narbonne defeated Cathedral, 76-55.

Chaminade defeated Dorsey, 61-52. Dayton Doucette had 11 points. Sylmar defeated Sun Valley Poly, 83-52. Dayquan Williams had 31 points for Sylmar and Aaron Reyes 15.

Jose Alejandre made a shot at the buzzer to give Van Nuys a 48-47 win over Palisades. Calabasas defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 63-45. Jack Roggin led Calabasas with 22 points. Ryan Engs and Julian Rishwain each had 12 points for Notre Dame.

Bishop Montgomery defeated El Camino Real, 92-50. David Singleton scored 24 points, Ethan Thompson 23 and Jordan Schakel 20. Bishop Montgomery is 10-1.

In the Village Christian tournament, L.A. Marshall defeated Reseda, 53-36. Hollywood defeated Arleta, 51-41. Cleveland defeated VAAS, 55-54. Crescenta Valley defeated Verdugo Hills, 80-37. Burbank defeated Chavez, 69-48, to improve to 10-1.

Village Christian received 28 points from Jalen Riley in a 75-56 win over Lancaster. The semifinals will match Camarillo against Burbank at 6:30 p.m., followed by Village Christian against Muir.

Camarillo defeated Kennedy, 72-35. Jaime Jaquez had 34 points and 15 rebounds. Jonah Cottrell added 21 points.

Westlake defeated Coast Union, 59-30. Adam Hess finished with 26 points.

Sunny Hills defeated Oaks Christian, 69-60, in the San Gabriel Valley tournament. Talin Lewis had 18 points.

Flintridge Prep defeated Bishop Diego, 58-49. Jake Althouse had 16 points.

Tesoro (11-2) advanced to the finals of the Estancia Classic with a 62-37 win over Brea. Triston Broughton scored 17 points.

St. Francis defeated Nogales, 79-45. Joey Walsh finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 1 Sierra Canyon (9-0) defeated Oregon Grant, 90-56. Marvin Bagley III had 23 points, with Cody Riley and Adam Seiko scoring 15 and Remy Martin and Terrance McBride adding 10 points apiece.

In the Hart tournament, Hart defeated Grant, 47-37.

Paraclete improved to 11-0 with two wins in Wasco, including a 76-54 victory over South Bakersfield. Sean Larimore had 19 points and 18 rebounds.

In the Bay Area, Loyola defeated Kinkaid, 71-64. Ben Grundy scored 16 points.

Oxnard (13-3) defeated Valencia, 55-40, in the Ventura tournament. Mason Johnson had 26 points. Oxnard will play West Ranch in the finals.

Saugus improved to 8-2 with 76-61 win over Santa Barbara in the Santa Barbara tournament. Zach Phipps scored 28 points.

In Hawaii, Santa Margarita defeated Honolulu St. Francis, 67-43.

Peninsula made it to the San Pedro tournament finals with an 80-64 win over Gardena.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter