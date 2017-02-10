Boys' basketball: Birmingham, Fairfax end regular season as top teams in City Section

The regular season ended in the City Section on Friday, and Birmingham and Fairfax showed they are the top two teams going into next week's playoffs in the Open Division.

Birmingham wrapped up an unbeaten West Valley League season and probably No. 1 seeding with a 99-78 win over Chatsworth. Deschon Winston scored 18 points, Josh Abrams and Devonaire Doutrive 16 apiece and Mark Boland 15. Taft defeated Granada Hills, 81-53.

Fairfax went 12-0 in the Western League by rallying from a 12-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Westchester, 56-53. Ethan Anderson scored 18 points and Jamal Hartwell 15. Luis Rodriguez led Westchester with 21 points. Hamilton defeated University, 54-53. Eitan Shimanovitz led Hamilton with 20 points. Jude Agbasi had 18 for University.

Anthony Daniels had 23 points in Van Nuys' 72-45 win over Canoga Park.

Narbonne defeated Carson, 51-41, in overtime in the Marine League.

Dorsey defeated Hawkins, 78-47. Kobe Williams had 23 points. Crenshaw defeated View Park, 57-55. Lamar Harris led Crenshaw with 17 points.

David Mixon scored 15 points and Jacob De La Torre added 12 points in South Gate's 56-45 win over South East. South Gate was 12-0 in the Eastern League.

Grant defeated Chavez, 80-56. Avo Danielian had 30 points.

In the Mission League, Alemany finished off an unbeaten league season with a 85-67 win over St. Francis. Earnie Sears and DJ McDonald scored 20 points apiece and Brandon Davis had 19. Alemany is 24-3 and 12-0. Harvard-Westlake finished in second place after a 63-56 win over Chaminade. Cassius Stanley scored 26 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Crespi, 80-52. Teddy Parham had 23 points.

Rancho Mirage finished 25-3 and 10-0 in the De Anza League after a 69-67 win over Twentynine Palms. Charles Neal scored 35 points.

La Verne Lutheran defeated Orange County Christian, 80-68. Luke Lovett scored 22 points.

Camarillo defeated Simi Valley, 63-55. Justin Nguyen had 24 points.

In the Foothill League, Anthony McIntyre scored 22 points in Saugus' 67-61 win over Canyon.

