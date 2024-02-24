Prep sports roundup: Birmingham wins City Section Division I boys’ soccer title

Carlos Ruano (10) of Birmingham celebrates after Adrian Diaz scored on a penalty kick in the second half vs. El Camino Real in City DI final won by Birmingham 2-0.

One of the most heated rivalries in City Section sports is Birmingham vs. El Camino Real in boys’ soccer, and the two teams met in the City Division I title game Saturday night at L.A. Valley College.

After a scoreless first half, Adrian Diaz of Birmingham scored on a penalty kick, then the Patriots added another goal from Anthony Najafi to come away with a 2-0 victory to repeat as City champions in the first season for head coach Gus Villalobos, a former Birmingham player and longtime assistant coach.

Afterward, there was fighting between players and no handshakes as officials attempted to regain control. It‘s not yet known if any players will be barred from playing in next week’s Southern California Regionals.

2024 CIF D1 Champions!! 💍 pic.twitter.com/vYfHRFS082 — Servite Soccer (@ServiteSoccer) February 25, 2024

Servite 3, Orange Lutheran 1: The Friars won the Southern Section Division 1 championship behind goals from Luke Williams, Korey Villanueva and Nicholas Nodarse.

Girls’ soccer

FINAL: Estancia 2, Campbell Hall 0



Eagles win their first CIF girls’ soccer championship in program history.@AndrewTurnerTCN @latsondheimer @EstanciaSports pic.twitter.com/EDrlXhND5l — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) February 24, 2024

Estancia 2, Campbell Hall 0: Estancia took the Division 5 title.

Baseball

La Salle 6, Bonita 3: David Mysza had a two-run single to help unbeaten La Salle win the Pizza Chalet tournament. AC Nieto also had two RBIs.

San Fernando 4, Taft 1: Ray Pelayo struck out eight in five innings for San Fernando.

West Ranch 7, Oaks Christian 5: Ashton Tsukashima had a walk-off two-run home run for West Ranch in the eighth inning.

Hart 6, Sierra Canyon 3: Brayden Jefferis had two hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases for Hart.

Carson 6, Wiseburn Da-Vinci 1: Ryan Camacho had two hits for Carson (3-0).

Sylmar 5, Providence 1: Luis Mendoza struck out 10 in five innings.

Santa Monica 4, Hamilton 0: Jackson Klein struck out 12 with two walks in throwing a no-hitter.

Royal 7, Saugus 4: Dean Barkman threw four scoreless innings for Royal.

Beckman 5, Brea Olinda 2: Isaiah Kapur had two hits for Beckman.

Westlake 4, Bell 1: The Warriors stayed unbeaten behind Andrew Habermann, who struck out seven in five scoreless innings.

Advertisement

Valencia 7, Moorpark 6: A bases-loaded walk gave Valencia a walk-off victory. Will Verlaque had a home run and single for Valencia.

Chatsworth 2, Simi Valley 1: Freshman Masen Ruiz struck out four and did not give up a run in four innings.

Estancia 2, Brentwood 0: Andrew Mits threw a complete game with nine strikeouts for Estancia (6-0).

St. John Bosco 9, Mission Viejo 4: The Braves (4-0) received three hits from Jaden Jackson.

Bishop Amat 5, Crescenta Valley 0: Miguel Perez contributed four RBIs for Bishop Amat.

Corona Centennial 11, Roosevelt 3: Matthew Bernath finished with three hits and three RBIs for 5-0 Centennial. Ryder Dykstra had four RBIs. Espn Simpson struck out six and did not give up a hit in five innings.

Maranatha 6, San Luis Obispo 1: Andrew Miller threw four scoreless innings and AJ Beltre contributed a triple and two RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake 4, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus 2: Tuning up for the start of Mission League play, the Wolverines improved to 4-1.

Fullerton 4, Aliso Niguel 1: Zach Fany went three for four and Eddie Avitia threw a complete game for Fullerton.

San Clemente 6, Palm Desert 0: Mike Erspamer threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Softball

El Camino Real 7, Louisville 3: Amaya Perry contributed three RBIs for ECR.