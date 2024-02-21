Prep sports roundup: Birmingham to face El Camino Real for City Division I boys soccer title

It’s happening again. One of the best sports rivalries in the City Section — Birmingham versus El Camino Real in boys soccer — will be showcased for the second consecutive season in the City Section Division I championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Valley College.

Birmingham took care of business on Wednesday, defeating Fremont 5-0 in the semifinals. Damian Lopez contributed two goals. El Camino Real players attended the game. Many of the players know each other. Birmingham standout junior Steven Ramos plays on the same club team with several El Camino Real players.

“It’s going to be an exciting game,” Ramos said. “On the field, no friends. Outside the field, we’re close.”

Steven Ramos corner kick leads to header goal by Damian Lopez. Birmingham 1, Fremont 0. pic.twitter.com/dHLkLpGOEd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 21, 2024

Ramos is one of the best players in the City Section. Only a junior, his versatility playing defense and scoring goals makes him a marked man. He has seven goals and contributed a decisive corner kicker early against Fremont that was headed in by Lopez for a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

Birmingham has reached the final under first-year coach Gus Villalobos, who was part of the El Camino Real rivalry as a player.

Birmingham takes 2-0 lead over Fremont. Anthony Najafi goal. pic.twitter.com/Dt0gR7TuaK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 21, 2024

“Can’t get any better than that,” he said of facing El Camino Real for the third time this season. The two schools split their league meetings.

Girls soccer

Going to the ship! pic.twitter.com/8Cn7AIYl3w — ECR Athletics 1 (@ecr_athletics) February 22, 2024

El Camino Real 2, Granada Hills 0: The reigning City Section player of the year, Sharon Alcocer, scored two goals to help El Camino Real advance to Friday’s Division I girls’ final at 7 p.m. at Valley College.

Cleveland 2, Palisades 2: The Cavaliers advance to the City final on penalty kicks, with Natalie Grant getting the winning score.

Baseball

Arlington 7, Long Beach Millikan 5: The Lions are 3-0. Andrew Magallanez had two hits and two RBIs.

Harvard-Westlake 5, JSerra 0: Duncan Marsten threw five scoreless innings with five strikeouts and Bryce Rainer followed with two scoreless innings with five strikeouts to lead the Wolverines. Rainer also had two hits.

Hart 5, St. Francis 2: Michael Hogen had two hits for the Indians (3-2).

Corona Centennial 5, Barstow 0: Michael Nonis hit a three-run home run for the Huskies.

Softball

Norco 8, Yucaipa 1: Tamryn Shorter homered in the first at-bat of the first game of the season for the Cougars. She finished with two hits and two RBIs.