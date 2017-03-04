Boys' basketball: Crenshaw wins its 18th City Section championship

They're going to have to find more space in the Crenshaw High gym to put up an 18th City Section basketball championship banner after the Cougars won the Division I championship with a 65-45 win over Granada Hills on Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Ramone Wagnor ignited a Cougars rally in the third quarter after they fell behind, 33-24. He scored nine points in the quarter to lead a Crenshaw surge. He finished with 17 points.

"No panic," Wagnor said. "I was just thinking we needed to play harder and pick up the intensity."

Lamar Harris had 19 points, including four dunks. Crenshaw's size and athleticism finally took down the Highlanders (14-16), who received 13 points from Jesse Bannout and 12 from Jonathan Reese.

Crenshaw won its second consecutive Division I title under Coach Ed Waters. The Cougars won 16 championships under Willie West. They are 22-4 this season.

