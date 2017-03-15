Boys' basketball: Devante Doutrive is West Valley League MVP

Senior Devante Doutrive of Birmingham has been selected the player of the year in West Valley League basketball. The Patriots went unbeaten in league.

Doutrive also helped the Patriots win the City Section Open Division championship.

First-team all-league:

Devonaire Doutrive, Birmingham, Jr.; Deschon Winston, Birmingham, Sr.; Mark Boland, Birmingham, Sr.; Kihei Clark, Taft, Jr.; Antwan January, Taft, Jr.; Troy Biglow, El Camino Real, Sr.; Eddy Egun, El Camino Real, Jr.

Second-team all-league

Josh Abrams, Birmingham, Sr.; Abdul Zaid, Taft, Sr.; Onjae Higgins, Granada Hills, Sr.; Luke Alviar, Granada Hills, Jr.; Jesse Bannout, Granada Hills, So.; Jeremy Hwang, Cleveland, Sr.; Mekhi Medley, Cleveland, Sr.; John Nishi, Chatsworth, Sr.

