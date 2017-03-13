Boys' basketball: Ethan Anderson, Jamal Hartwell are co-MVPs of Western League

Sophomore guard Ethan Anderson and junior guard Jamal Hartwell have been named the co-MVPs of the Western League.

Luis Rodriguez of Westchester was named most outstanding player.

First-team all-league:

Robert McRae, Fairfax, Sr.; Kirk Smith, Fairfax, Jr.; Jordan Brinson, Westchester, So.; Darryn Everage, Westchester, Sr.; Harold Moore, Westchester, Sr.; Chris Simmons, Westchester, Sr.; Dayne Downey, Palisades, Sr.; Joseph Anderson, Hamilton, Sr.; Jude Agbasi, University, Sr.; Nick Shekelle, Venice, Sr.

