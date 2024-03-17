The Times’ 2023-24 All-Star boys’ basketball team

Sophomore Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth set a Division IV state championship game record with 44 points in his team’s loss to Monterey.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

Trent Perry, Harvard-Westlake, 6-4, Sr. The USC commit led the Wolverines (33-3) to Southern Section and state Open Division championships, averaging 18 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood, 6-3, So. He averaged 37.4 points as a 15-year-old while continuing to develop strength and skills.

Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco, 6-4, So. He averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in helping the Braves win the state Division I championship.

Aidan Fowler, JSerra, 5-10, Sr. He averaged 17.9 points and 4.5 assists as the Trinity League’s most consistent offensive scoring threat.

Mercy Miller, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-4, Sr. The Houston commit averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds in a spectacular season that led the Knights to the Southern Section Division I title.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, 6-6, So. He averaged 33 points, with a high of 53 in the regional playoffs and a record 44 in the Division IV state final. He scored 40 or more six times.

Gavin Hightower, Windward, 6-0, Jr. The point guard and Gold Coast League most valuable player averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the 29-5 Wildcats.

In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom break down the biggest moments and top players from the CIF state basketball championships in Sacramento and look ahead to the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/khmy7NU2It — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) March 15, 2024

Eric Freeny, Corona Centennial, 6-4, Sr. The UCLA commit averaged 19 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field.

Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-5, Jr. Led the Mustangs to the Big VIII League championship and runner-up spot in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs, averaging 24.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Tyrone Riley, St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 6-6, Sr. The San Francisco commit averaged 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Del Rey League champions.