The Times’ 2023-24 All-Star boys’ basketball team
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2023-24 season.
Trent Perry, Harvard-Westlake, 6-4, Sr. The USC commit led the Wolverines (33-3) to Southern Section and state Open Division championships, averaging 18 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood, 6-3, So. He averaged 37.4 points as a 15-year-old while continuing to develop strength and skills.
Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco, 6-4, So. He averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in helping the Braves win the state Division I championship.
Aidan Fowler, JSerra, 5-10, Sr. He averaged 17.9 points and 4.5 assists as the Trinity League’s most consistent offensive scoring threat.
Mercy Miller, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-4, Sr. The Houston commit averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds in a spectacular season that led the Knights to the Southern Section Division I title.
Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, 6-6, So. He averaged 33 points, with a high of 53 in the regional playoffs and a record 44 in the Division IV state final. He scored 40 or more six times.
Gavin Hightower, Windward, 6-0, Jr. The point guard and Gold Coast League most valuable player averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the 29-5 Wildcats.
In this week's episode of 'Friday Night Live,' @latsondheimer + @RandyRosenbloom break down the biggest moments and top players from the CIF state basketball championships in Sacramento and look ahead to the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/khmy7NU2It— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) March 15, 2024
Eric Freeny, Corona Centennial, 6-4, Sr. The UCLA commit averaged 19 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field.
Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-5, Jr. Led the Mustangs to the Big VIII League championship and runner-up spot in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs, averaging 24.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.
Tyrone Riley, St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 6-6, Sr. The San Francisco commit averaged 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Del Rey League champions.
Harvard-Westlake’s Trent Perry and Etiwanda’s Kennedy Smith headline the Los Angeles Times’ 2023-24 all-star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.