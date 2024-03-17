Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ 2023-24 All-Star boys’ basketball team

Sophomore Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth pulls up for a jump shot against Monterey in the Division IV state championship game.
Sophomore Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth set a Division IV state championship game record with 44 points in his team’s loss to Monterey.
(Greg Stein)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ All-Star boys’ basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

Trent Perry, Harvard-Westlake, 6-4, Sr. The USC commit led the Wolverines (33-3) to Southern Section and state Open Division championships, averaging 18 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood, 6-3, So. He averaged 37.4 points as a 15-year-old while continuing to develop strength and skills.

Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco, 6-4, So. He averaged 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in helping the Braves win the state Division I championship.

Aidan Fowler, JSerra, 5-10, Sr. He averaged 17.9 points and 4.5 assists as the Trinity League’s most consistent offensive scoring threat.

Mercy Miller, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-4, Sr. The Houston commit averaged 30 points and 10 rebounds in a spectacular season that led the Knights to the Southern Section Division I title.

Advertisement

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, 6-6, So. He averaged 33 points, with a high of 53 in the regional playoffs and a record 44 in the Division IV state final. He scored 40 or more six times.

Gavin Hightower, Windward, 6-0, Jr. The point guard and Gold Coast League most valuable player averaged 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the 29-5 Wildcats.

Eric Freeny, Corona Centennial, 6-4, Sr. The UCLA commit averaged 19 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field.

Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, 6-5, Jr. Led the Mustangs to the Big VIII League championship and runner-up spot in the Southern Section Open Division playoffs, averaging 24.8 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Tyrone Riley, St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 6-6, Sr. The San Francisco commit averaged 22.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Del Rey League champions.

Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt goes up for shot against St. John Bosco's Elzie Harrington (3).

High School Sports

Complete coverage: The L.A. Times’ 2023-24 all-star basketball teams

Harvard-Westlake’s Trent Perry and Etiwanda’s Kennedy Smith headline the Los Angeles Times’ 2023-24 all-star boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Here’s complete coverage.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement