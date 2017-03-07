Boys' basketball: Size vs. guards in Long Beach Poly-Fairfax opener

Of all the teams Fairfax could have drawn in its Southern California Regional Division I basketball playoff opener, Long Beach Poly might be considered the toughest because of the Jackrabbits' size.

Poly will host Fairfax on Wednesday in the state playoff opener, putting the pressure on the Lions' guards to shoot well to overcome the Poly size featuring Zafir Williams, Myles Johnson and John Duff.

Poly is seeded No. 8 and Fairfax No. 9. Fairfax has some talented young guards in junior Jamal Hartwell and sophomore Ethan Anderson. But the Lions have dropped their last two games to Narbonne and Westchester. They will need their lone big man, 6-7 Kirk Smith, to stay out of foul trouble and stay poised.

Here's the link to the complete schedule for Wednesday.

