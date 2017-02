Boys' soccer: Thursday's Southern Section playoff result and updated pairings

BOYS' SOCCER

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

El Toro at Tesoro, 5 p.m.

Paramount at Mira Costa

Loyola at Palos Verdes

#2 Redlands East Valley at Edison, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Second round, Thursday

Godinez 1, San Luis Obispo 0

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Corona del Mar at #1 Godinez

El Rancho vs. #4 Hueneme at Ventura College, 2:15 p.m.

#3 Placentia Valencia at Oxnard Pacifica

Santa Maria at #2 La Quinta

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Camarillo at Citrus Valley, 5 p.m.

#4 Valencia at Saddleback

Burbank Burroughs at #3 Salesian

#2 South Torrance at El Dorado, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

Western at #1 Desert Mirage, 5 p.m.

Cathedral City at Bellflower, 1 p.m.

Saugus at Colony

Norwalk at #2 Irvine University

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Chino at #1 Montclair

Santa Paula at Indian Springs

#3 Citrus Hill at El Monte, 3 p.m.

#2 Rialto vs. Animo Leadership at El Camino College, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m. unless noted

#1 Nogales at La Canada, 11 a.m.

#4 Dunn at Maranatha, 5 p.m.

Brentwood at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Adelanto at #2 Fillmore

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Laguna Blanca at Whitney

Santa Clara vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 3 p.m.

Foothill Tech at Nuview Bridge

#2 Riverside Prep at Victor Valley, 5 p.m.

Notes: Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 or 5 p.m. Championships, Mar. 3-4 at Warren and Corona.