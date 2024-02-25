Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ and girls’ soccer regional playoff pairings

Soccer ball on field
(Getty Images)
By Steve Galluzzo
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PAIRINGS
First Round
(All games Tuesday at 5 p.m. at higher seeds unless noted)

BOYS
Division I
Santa Ana Mater Dei, bye
Del Norte at San Clemente
Mira Costa at St. Augustine, 3 p.m.
Arlington, bye

Division II
San Dieguito Academy vs. Servite at El Modena
Harvard-Westlake at Torrey Pines, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills at Orange Lutheran
Crossroads at Ridgeview

Division III
Steele Canyon at Newport Harbor
Sylmar at Bakersfield Foothill
Porterville vs. Animo Leadership at Edward Vincent Jr. Park
Bell Gardens vs. Santa Ana Foothill at Tustin

Division IV
Esperanza at Oceanside
Upland at Monte Vista
Mission Bay at Lakewood
Torres at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Division V
Castle Park at Contreras
Covina at Hacienda Heights Wilson
St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. New West at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Woodlake at Maranatha

GIRLS
Division I
Eastlake at Corona Santiago
Mira Costa at Bakersfield Liberty
Los Alamitos at Torrey Pines, 4:30 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Santa Margarita

Division II
Westview at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m.
Garces Memorial at Cleveland
JSerra at Mission Hills
El Camino Real at Etiwanda, 4:30 p.m.

Division III
Granite Hills at Granada Hills, 4:30 p.m.
La Serna at Bonita Vista
Oak Park at Bakersfield Independence
Apple Valley at Quartz Hill

Division IV
Eagle Rock at Arroyo Grande
Estancia at Rancho Buena Vista
Campbell Hall at Monrovia
La Jolla Country Day vs. Louisville at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Division V
Magnolia Science Academy Reseda at Diamond Ranch
Maranatha at South East
Bernstein at Artesia
Mar Vista at Bell Gardens

Note: Semifinals are Thurs., Feb. 29 at higher seeds; Finals are Sat., March 2 at higher seeds.

