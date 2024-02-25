High school boys’ and girls’ soccer regional playoff pairings

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL PAIRINGS

First Round

(All games Tuesday at 5 p.m. at higher seeds unless noted)

BOYS

Division I

Santa Ana Mater Dei, bye

Del Norte at San Clemente

Mira Costa at St. Augustine, 3 p.m.

Arlington, bye

Division II

San Dieguito Academy vs. Servite at El Modena

Harvard-Westlake at Torrey Pines, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills at Orange Lutheran

Crossroads at Ridgeview

Division III

Steele Canyon at Newport Harbor

Sylmar at Bakersfield Foothill

Porterville vs. Animo Leadership at Edward Vincent Jr. Park

Bell Gardens vs. Santa Ana Foothill at Tustin

Division IV

Esperanza at Oceanside

Upland at Monte Vista

Mission Bay at Lakewood

Torres at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Division V

Castle Park at Contreras

Covina at Hacienda Heights Wilson

St. Pius X-St. Matthias vs. New West at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Woodlake at Maranatha

GIRLS

Division I

Eastlake at Corona Santiago

Mira Costa at Bakersfield Liberty

Los Alamitos at Torrey Pines, 4:30 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Santa Margarita

Division II

Westview at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m.

Garces Memorial at Cleveland

JSerra at Mission Hills

El Camino Real at Etiwanda, 4:30 p.m.

Division III

Granite Hills at Granada Hills, 4:30 p.m.

La Serna at Bonita Vista

Oak Park at Bakersfield Independence

Apple Valley at Quartz Hill

Division IV

Eagle Rock at Arroyo Grande

Estancia at Rancho Buena Vista

Campbell Hall at Monrovia

La Jolla Country Day vs. Louisville at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Division V

Magnolia Science Academy Reseda at Diamond Ranch

Maranatha at South East

Bernstein at Artesia

Mar Vista at Bell Gardens

Note: Semifinals are Thurs., Feb. 29 at higher seeds; Finals are Sat., March 2 at higher seeds.