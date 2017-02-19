City Section wrestling championships produces lots of champions

There were lots of impressive performances on Saturday night at the City Section boys and girls wrestling championships at Roybal.

The night started with the 101-pound girls' match that saw Poly's Jaslyn Avila score a close victory over San Fernando's Jessica Vasquez. Avila has a 4.5 grade-point average and scored a 1300 on the SAT.

One of the best wrestlers was San Fernando's Kobe Lepe, who won at 115 pounds.

San Fernando's Trevor Gill, a three-sport standout and only a sophomore, won at 154 pounds.

Louie Hernandez of Reseda won at 287 pounds.

Defending City and state champion Alex Castillo of Birmingham won at 189 pounds for girls.

San Fernando won the team title for girls. Birmingham was second and Poly third.

The Tigers also won the team title for boys over Birmingham and Palisades.

Here's the link for complete results. Winners advance to the state championships March 3-4 in Bakersfield.

