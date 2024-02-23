Prep sports roundup: Contreras makes history with its first City Section soccer title

Contreras soccer players celebrate after defeating Roybal 3-1 to win the City Section Division IV championship on Friday.

The Contreras High boys’ soccer team made history Friday, winning its first City Section championship with a 3-1 victory over Roybal in the Division IV final at L.A. Valley College.

Under third-year coach Eder Puga Garcia, Contreras won just one regular-season game three seasons ago. Now it is City champ.

“We’re not done making history,” he said. “Regionals are next.”

Stuart Olguin had two assists and scored one goal. Yonathan Trejillo scored two goals.

Girls soccer

Bernstein 5, Stern 1: Bernstein won the City Section Division IV championship.

Baseball

Westlake 17, Roosevelt 0: Nolan Johnson had four hits and six RBIs for unbeaten Westlake (6-0). Jesse Beer threw a perfect six innings with nine strikeouts, retiring all 18 batters in order.

Servite 6, Aliso Niguel 2: Hayden Woodson had a two-run triple in the first inning for the 4-0 Friars.

Bishop Alemany 9, San Marcos 2: James Quintero had two hits and two RBIs for Alemany.

Huntington Beach 3, Marcus 2: Strong pitching from Nathan Aceves (nine strikeouts) lifted the 4-1 Oilers. CJ Weinstein had a home run.

Sierra Canyon 7, Calabasas 3: The Trailblazers rallied after being held scoreless for five innings by Lee Atkinson.

Cleveland 2, Sylmar 0: Alfredo Martinez threw the shutout and Armando Flores had three hits.

Newbury Park 7, Crespi 2: Nathaniel Nunez had two hits and three RBIs for Newbury Park.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 9, South Hills 1: Dominic Cadiz hit two doubles and had three RBIs for the Knights. Five pitchers held South Hills to five hits.

Legacy 5, San Fernando 4: Ivan Jasso had a three-run triple in the bottom of the seventh to deliver victory for Legacy.

Agoura 2, Pacifica 0: The Chargers won it in nine innings. Gavin Trafficanda threw all nine innings, allowing three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Villa Park 7, Dana Hills 0: Sophomore Aidan Young had a home run and four RBIs.

Taft 7, Canyon Country Canyon 3: Stellar relief pitching from Shane Berk helped Taft improve to 2-0.

Vista Murrieta 4, Millikan 1: Kardiff Black had three hits for Vista Murrieta.

Quartz Hill 2, Royal 0: Chris Lozano threw the shutout with 11 strikeouts.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 8, Los Altos 0: Kai Minor had a home run, two hits and scored three runs and Mya Diaz finished with three hits and two RBIs for the Lancers (2-0). Brianne Weiss threw the shutout.