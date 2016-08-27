Varsity Times Insider
Football: Edison improves to 2-0 with victory over Tesoro

The final season for Coach Dave White at Huntington Beach Edison is going pretty well. There was no Hawaii hangover on Saturday night.

Edison improved to 2-0 with a 31-14 win over Tesoro at Huntington Beach.

Quarterback Griffin O'Connor completed a pair of touchdown passes to Shaun Colamonico and also ran for a touchdown.

The Chargers were in Hawii last week, came back and went to work. They did fall behind, 14-10, after two Shane Coleman touchdown catches.

But they quickly responded to the challenge. They'll have an off week next week before playing Anaheim Canyon on Sept. 9.

 

