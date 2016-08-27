Football: Edison improves to 2-0 with victory over Tesoro

The final season for Coach Dave White at Huntington Beach Edison is going pretty well. There was no Hawaii hangover on Saturday night.

Edison improved to 2-0 with a 31-14 win over Tesoro at Huntington Beach.

Quarterback Griffin O'Connor completed a pair of touchdown passes to Shaun Colamonico and also ran for a touchdown.

The Chargers were in Hawii last week, came back and went to work. They did fall behind, 14-10, after two Shane Coleman touchdown catches.

But they quickly responded to the challenge. They'll have an off week next week before playing Anaheim Canyon on Sept. 9.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter