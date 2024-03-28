Prep sports roundup: Huntington Beach delivers a no-hitter in win over Los Alamitos
Huntington Beach is the team to beat in Surf League baseball, so when the Oilers can receive strong pitching, the opponent faces a difficult task. On Thursday, the Oilers’ Tyler Bellerose and Trent Grindlinger combined on a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Los Alamitos.
Los Alamitos couldn’t solve Bellerose, who threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Then the Oilers brought in closer Grindlinger, who struck out two batters and completed the no-hitter. The Oilers are 11-4 overall and 3-1 in league.
Jake Lorenz struck out four in six innings for Los Alamitos.
Fountain Valley 2, Edison 0: Cayden Bonura threw a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts.
Orange Lutheran 5, Servite 2: The Lancers completed a three-game Trinity League sweep. Derek Curiel had two hits.
La Mirada 13, Downey 2: Jacob Oropeza finished with three hits for La Mirada.
Villa Park 2, Cypress 1: Jacob Sandoval delivered a walk-off double for Villa Park. Shawn Romero had three hits, including a home run.
El Camino Real 7, Elk Grove 0: Christian Gastellum threw a complete game and Brendan McClure hit a three-run home run.
Simi Valley 15, Eastlake 5: Liam Blake had four RBIs.
Oaks Christian 9, Agoura 2: Joshua Brown had three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, to lead Oaks Christian.
Westlake 7, Thousand Oaks 2: The Warriors pulled into a first-place tie with Calabasas in the Marmonte League. Kaden Youmans had a home run, double and three RBIs. Jesse Beer threw four scoreless innings to start the game.
Newbury Park 8, Calabasas 3: Tyler Field had three hits for the Panthers.
West Ranch 3, Valencia 0: Hunter Manning struck out 12 and walked none in a complete-game performance.
Saugus 5, Hart 1: Wesley Yim didn’t walk any batters in a complete game for Saugus. Jason Zepeda had two hits and two RBIs.
Foothill 12, Dos Pueblos 1: Garrett Davidson had a three-run home run for Foothill.
Viewpoint 14, Mount Miguel 5: Brandon Warner struck out eight in four innings and Austin Basch had five RBIs.
Softball
Garden Grove Pacifica 8, Calexico 1: The Mariners improved to 15-0 in their first game of the Michelle Carew tournament. Kayli Counts and Annika Sogsti each had two RBIs.
Norco 10, Great Oak 2: Maddy Aguilera and Tamryn Shorter hit home runs for Norco.
El Modena 4, Los Alamitos 3: A four-run sixth inning lifted El Modena. Jocelyn Alatorre had the big hit in the inning, a single that led to two runs scoring.
