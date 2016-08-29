Football: Grant passing combination clicks for four TDs in opener

There's going to be some football excitement at Grant High in Van Nuys this season.

The passing combination of quarterback Cameron Perry and receiver Eric Gaona produced plenty of big plays last week in Grant's 36-0 win over Bernstein.

Gaona caught seven passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns.

Perry completed 13 of 18 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns.

Grant returns four of its five offensive line starters, so that's going to help the passing attack.

Perry, who's a 5-foot-10 senior, played a little quarterback last season until bothered by elbow problems.

"He's really smart, can read defenses and is mobile," Coach Franco Stasilli said.

