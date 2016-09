Friday's battle of the unbeatens between Narbonne (2-0) and Palos Verdes (2-0) will be televised live by Time Warner Cable on Channel 84 and also on the web at twccommunity.com.

Friday's St. John Bosco-Bishop Gorman game will be televised live on Prime Ticket.

Games to be streamed live on FOX Sports West's Prep Zone are De La Salle-Servite, La Habra-Mission Viejo, Orange Lutheran-Corona Centennial and St. Augustine-Loyola.

