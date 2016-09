The Eastern League might need to work on its pass defense based on the fact Huntington Park and Bell each gave up nine touchdown passes on Friday night in losses to Salesian and Whittier Christian, respectively.

Salesian quarterback Robbie Blosser passed for nine touchdowns in a 71-0 win over Huntington Park.

Whittier Christian quarterback Quinn Commans passed for nine touchdowns in a 68-55 win over Bell.

