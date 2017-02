After 25 years as football coach at Serrano, Ray Maholchic announced he has stepped down.

In a letter, Maholchic wrote, "What I will miss the most is not the Friday night games but the daily, yearly and lifetime interaction and relationships with the players and having the opportunity to use football as a tool to educate young men in many facets of life."

He won 16 league titles and one CIF title in 2004.

