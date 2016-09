Arizona can thank its SoCal connection for its 47-28 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

Quarterback Brandon Dawkins, a standout from Oaks Christian, ran for three touchdowns and passed for another. He completed 16 of 21 passes for 235 yards and ran for 118 yards.

Running back J.J. Taylor, a standout from Corona Centennial, rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown.

For the latest on high school sports, follow @LATSondheimer on Twitter