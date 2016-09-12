Football: Week Three schedule

Thursday, September 15th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Agoura vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.
California Military Institute at Anza Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Century at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Crean Lutheran vs. Savanna at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Elsinore vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Irvine University vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Littlerock vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Montebello vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Simi Valley vs. Village Christian at Occidental College, 7 p.m.
Sonora at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Vasquez at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta vs. JSerra at Saddleback College, 7:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Chaminade vs. Bakersfield at Bakersfield College (Bakersfield), 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Wilson vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chadwick vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 16th
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Birmingham vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.
Canoga Park at Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Carson at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Crenshaw at Garfield, 7 p.m.
Dymally at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.
Fairfax at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Gardena at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Marshall at Contreras, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Roosevelt at Eagle Rock, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles University at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Mendez at Sotomayor, 7 p.m.
New Designs Watts at Torres, 7 p.m.
Rancho Dominguez at Grant, 7 p.m.
Reseda at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Chavez, 7 p.m.
San Fernando at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Santee at Belmont, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at Monroe, 7 p.m.
View Park at Angelou, 7 p.m.
Washington at Rivera, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
ARROWHEAD LEAGUE
Carnegie at Sherman Indian, 7 p.m.
GOLD COAST - VALLEY LEAGUE
McAuliffe at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Alemany at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.
Anaheim vs. Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Artesia at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Ayala at Great Oak, 7 p.m.
Baldwin Park at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Barstow at Sultana, 7 p.m.
Bassett at South El Monte, 7 p.m.
Beaumont at Banning, 7 p.m.
Bell Gardens at El Rancho, 7 p.m.
Bellflower at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Lakeside, 7 p.m.
Bonita at Buena, 7 p.m.
Boron at Rio Hondo Prep, 7 p.m.
Brea Olinda at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Brethren Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
California at Rosemead, 7 p.m.
Calvary Murrieta vs. Grace Brethren at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.
Camarillo at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Canyon Springs at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Cathedral at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Cathedral City at Tahquitz, 7 p.m.
Cerritos at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Chaffey at Colton, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at Royal, 7 p.m.
Chaparral at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.
Claremont at Pomona, 7 p.m.
Covina at Montclair, 7 p.m.
Damien at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
Dana Hills vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Duarte at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Silverado, 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Edison at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Rialto, 7 p.m.
El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
El Modena at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
El Monte vs. Gladstone at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
El Segundo at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
Fontana at Miller, 7 p.m.
Fountain Valley vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Ganesha at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Santiago at Ocean View, 7 p.m.
Glendora at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Godinez at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Hart at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
Hemet at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Heritage vs. Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.
Highland at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Riverside North, 7 p.m.
Hoover vs. Glenn at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.
Indio at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
Irvine at Estancia, 7 p.m.
Jurupa Valley at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.
Katella at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Keppel vs. Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Knight at Ramona, 7 p.m.
La Canada vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.
La Puente at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.
La Quinta vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College (Ventura), 7 p.m.
Laguna Hills vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Lakewood at Warren, 7 p.m.
Lawndale at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.
Linfield Christian at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Lompoc Cabrillo at Templeton, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Compton Centennial, 6 p.m.
Long Beach Jordan at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at Mission Viejo, 7:30 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.
Los Osos at Chino, 7 p.m.
Magnolia vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Millikan at Downey, 7 p.m.
Mission Prep vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Moreno Valley at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Morningside at Paramount, 7 p.m.
Morro Bay at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Muir at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Murrieta Valley at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Newbury Park at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Newport Harbor vs. Corona del Mar at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
Nogales at Walnut, 7 p.m.
Nordhoff at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.
Norte Vista at Colony, 7 p.m.
North Torrance at Culver City, 7 p.m.
Northview at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Dominguez, 7 p.m.
Oak Hills at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.
Orange Lutheran at Norco, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Palm Springs at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Corona, 7 p.m.
Pasadena Marshall vs. Blair at Muir, 7 p.m.
Pasadena Poly vs. Mary Star at Daniels Field (San Pedro), 7 p.m.
Paso Robles at Cajon, 7 p.m.
Patriot at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Pioneer at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.
Rim of the World at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.
Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.
Riverside Prep vs. Santa Rosa Academy at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Arroyo, 7 p.m.
San Bernardino at Perris, 7 p.m.
San Clemente at La Mirada, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Hueneme, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley vs. Northwood at Portola (Irvine), 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at South Torrance, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria at Righetti, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria St. Joseph vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College (Santa Barbara), 7:30 p.m.
Santa Paula at Fillmore, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Ynez at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
Schurr at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Serrano at Adelanto, 7 p.m.
Servite vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.
Silver Valley at Mammoth, 7 p.m.
South Hills at Temple City, 7 p.m.
St. Francis vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Crespi, 7 p.m.
St. Monica at Windward, 3:30 p.m.
Temecula Valley at Corona Santiago, 7 p.m.
Tesoro at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Torrance at Peninsula, 3 p.m.
Trinity Classical Academy at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.
Tustin at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
Twentynine Palms at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Upland vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
Upland Christian at Nuview Bridge, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Ventura vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.
Victor Valley at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Viewpoint at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.
Webb at Garey, 7 p.m.
West Ranch at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
West Torrance at Redondo, 7 p.m.
West Valley at Pacific, 7 p.m.
Western vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.
Westlake vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.
Westminster La Quinta vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Whittier at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bell vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.
Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
Chula Vista Mater Dei at Hawkins, 7 p.m.
Compton at Locke, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
Hawthorne at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
Huntington Park at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Edwards AFB Desert, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Desert Christian at Rosamond, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Inglewood at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.
Marquez vs. Beckman at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Mountain View St. Francis at Atascadero, 7 p.m.
Oxnard at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
Panorama at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Rio Mesa at Chula Vista Olympian, 7 p.m.
Saddleback Valley Christian vs. Escondido Charter at Escondido Orange Glen, 7 p.m.
San Diego Horizon at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
Taft vs. Sierra Canyon at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
West Adams at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Los Angeles Jordan vs. Discovery at El Cariso Park (Sylmar), 7 p.m.
New Designs University Park at Fulton, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Big Pine vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.
Cate at Coast Union, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian at St. Michael's Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Hesperia Christian vs. Public Safety Academy at Community Park (Redlands), 6 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Flintridge Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Lancaster Baptist at Joshua Springs, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
Lone Pine at Trona, 7 p.m.
Lucerne Valley at Desert Chapel, 7 p.m.
Riverside County Education Academy at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Westmark at Rolling Hills Prep, 3:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Alpaugh at Santa Maria Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Animo Leadership at Animo Robinson, 7 p.m.
Borrego Springs at Palm Valley, 4 p.m.
Lemoore Kings Christian vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 7 p.m.
Maricopa at Lebec Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
Mojave at Sun Valley, 5 p.m.
Noli Indian at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 17th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Bosco Tech vs. St. Genevieve at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.
Gabrielino vs. Santa Clarita Christian at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Malibu vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.
Ontario Christian vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 4 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
St. Margaret's vs. La Jolla Bishop's at La Jolla, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Avalon at California Lutheran, 12 p.m.
Bloomington Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.
Orcutt Academy vs. Downey Calvary Chapel at Downey, 5 p.m.
Price at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.
Thacher at Faith Baptist, 1 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Monterey Trinity Christian at Shandon, 11 a.m.
Sherman Oaks CES at San Jacinto Valley Academy, 1 p.m.
Warner Springs Warner vs. Bell-Jeff at Flintridge Prep, 11 a.m.