Football: Week Three schedule

Ridgecrest Burroughs vs. Paraclete at Antelope Valley College, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

Pioneer at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Patriot at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Paso Robles at Cajon, 7 p.m.

Pasadena Poly vs. Mary Star at Daniels Field (San Pedro), 7 p.m.

Pasadena Marshall vs. Blair at Muir, 7 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Corona, 7 p.m.

Palm Springs at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at Norco, 7 p.m.

Oak Hills at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Dominguez, 7 p.m.

Northview at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.

North Torrance at Culver City, 7 p.m.

Norte Vista at Colony, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff at Carpinteria, 7:30 p.m.

Nogales at Walnut, 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor vs. Corona del Mar at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Valley at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Muir at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Morro Bay at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Morningside at Paramount, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Millikan at Downey, 7 p.m.

Maranatha at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Magnolia vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Los Osos at Chino, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.

Los Alamitos at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at Mission Viejo, 7:30 p.m.

Long Beach Jordan at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Cabrillo at Compton Centennial, 6 p.m.

Lompoc Cabrillo at Templeton, 7 p.m.

Linfield Christian at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.

Lawndale at Leuzinger, 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Warren, 7 p.m.

Laguna Hills vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

La Quinta vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College (Ventura), 7 p.m.

La Puente at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 7 p.m.

La Canada vs. Crescenta Valley at Glendale HS, 7 p.m.

Knight at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Keppel vs. Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Katella at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Valley at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

Irvine at Estancia, 7 p.m.

Indio at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.

Hoover vs. Glenn at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at Riverside North, 7 p.m.

Highland at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Hemet at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Hart at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Godinez at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Glendora at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Ganesha at San Gabriel, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Fontana at Miller, 7 p.m.

El Segundo at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

El Monte vs. Gladstone at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

El Modena at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

El Dorado at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Rialto, 7 p.m.

Edison at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.

Eastvale Roosevelt at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Silverado, 7 p.m.

Duarte at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Diamond Ranch at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Dana Hills vs. Santa Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Damien at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.

Covina at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Claremont at Pomona, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill at Rancho Verde, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands at Royal, 7 p.m.

Chaffey at Colton, 7 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Cerritos at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City at Tahquitz, 7 p.m.

Cathedral at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Camarillo at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Calvary Murrieta vs. Grace Brethren at Moorpark College, 7 p.m.

California at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

Brethren Christian vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Brea Olinda at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Boron at Rio Hondo Prep, 7 p.m.

Bonita at Buena, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Bellflower at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Bell Gardens at El Rancho, 7 p.m.

Beaumont at Banning, 7 p.m.

Bassett at South El Monte, 7 p.m.

Barstow at Sultana, 7 p.m.

Baldwin Park at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.

Ayala at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

Artesia at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Alemany at Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

McAuliffe at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.

Carnegie at Sherman Indian, 7 p.m.

Washington at Rivera, 7 p.m.

View Park at Angelou, 7 p.m.

Van Nuys at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Santee at Belmont, 7 p.m.

San Fernando at South Gate, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Chavez, 7 p.m.

Reseda at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Rancho Dominguez at Grant, 7 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Torres, 7 p.m.

Mendez at Sotomayor, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles University at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Roosevelt at Eagle Rock, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Marshall at Contreras, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills at Granada Hills Kennedy, 7 p.m.

Gardena at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Bernstein, 7 p.m.

Fairfax at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Dymally at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.

Crenshaw at Garfield, 7 p.m.

Carson at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Canoga Park at Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

Chadwick vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Wilson vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 7 p.m.

Chaminade vs. Bakersfield at Bakersfield College (Bakersfield), 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta vs. JSerra at Saddleback College, 7:30 p.m.

Vasquez at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Sonora at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Simi Valley vs. Village Christian at Occidental College, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.

Montebello vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Littlerock vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Irvine University vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.

Elsinore vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran vs. Savanna at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Century at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

California Military Institute at Anza Hamilton, 6 p.m.

Aquinas at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.

Agoura vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Desert Hot Springs, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly at King, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep vs. Santa Rosa Academy at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Rowland at Arroyo, 7 p.m.

San Bernardino at Perris, 7 p.m.

San Clemente at La Mirada, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Hueneme, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley vs. Northwood at Portola (Irvine), 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at South Torrance, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Righetti, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria St. Joseph vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College (Santa Barbara), 7:30 p.m.

Santa Paula at Fillmore, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Ynez at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

Schurr at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Serrano at Adelanto, 7 p.m.

Servite vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.

Silver Valley at Mammoth, 7 p.m.

South Hills at Temple City, 7 p.m.

St. Francis vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Crespi, 7 p.m.

St. Monica at Windward, 3:30 p.m.

Temecula Valley at Corona Santiago, 7 p.m.

Tesoro at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Torrance at Peninsula, 3 p.m.

Trinity Classical Academy at St. Bernard, 7 p.m.

Tustin at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Twentynine Palms at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

Upland vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Upland Christian at Nuview Bridge, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Ventura vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.

Victor Valley at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Vista del Lago at Grand Terrace, 7 p.m.

Webb at Garey, 7 p.m.

West Ranch at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

West Torrance at Redondo, 7 p.m.

West Valley at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Western vs. Saddleback at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Western Christian at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.

Westlake vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Westminster La Quinta vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Whittier at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at San Gorgonio, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bell vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

Chula Vista Mater Dei at Hawkins, 7 p.m.

Compton at Locke, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.

Hawthorne at Wilmington Banning, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

Huntington Park at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Edwards AFB Desert, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Desert Christian at Rosamond, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Inglewood at Los Angeles Southwest College, 7 p.m.

Marquez vs. Beckman at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Mountain View St. Francis at Atascadero, 7 p.m.

Oxnard at Sylmar, 7 p.m.

Panorama at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Rio Mesa at Chula Vista Olympian, 7 p.m.

Saddleback Valley Christian vs. Escondido Charter at Escondido Orange Glen, 7 p.m.

San Diego Horizon at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.

Taft vs. Sierra Canyon at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

West Adams at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Los Angeles Jordan vs. Discovery at El Cariso Park (Sylmar), 7 p.m.

New Designs University Park at Fulton, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Big Pine vs. Calvary Baptist at Damien, 7 p.m.

Cate at Coast Union, 7 p.m.

Crossroads Christian at St. Michael's Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Hesperia Christian vs. Public Safety Academy at Community Park (Redlands), 6 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Flintridge Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Lancaster Baptist at Joshua Springs, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Lone Pine at Trona, 7 p.m.

Lucerne Valley at Desert Chapel, 7 p.m.

Riverside County Education Academy at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Westmark at Rolling Hills Prep, 3:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Alpaugh at Santa Maria Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Animo Leadership at Animo Robinson, 7 p.m.

Borrego Springs at Palm Valley, 4 p.m.

Lemoore Kings Christian vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 7 p.m.

Maricopa at Lebec Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.

Mojave at Sun Valley, 5 p.m.

Noli Indian at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 17th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Bosco Tech vs. St. Genevieve at Sun Valley Poly, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino vs. Santa Clarita Christian at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Malibu vs. Big Bear at Big Bear MS, 1:30 p.m.

Ontario Christian vs. Verbum Dei at Los Angeles Southwest College, 4 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Margaret's vs. La Jolla Bishop's at La Jolla, 7 p.m.

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Avalon at California Lutheran, 12 p.m.

Bloomington Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Orcutt Academy vs. Downey Calvary Chapel at Downey, 5 p.m.

Price at Sage Hill, 7 p.m.

Thacher at Faith Baptist, 1 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Monterey Trinity Christian at Shandon, 11 a.m.

Sherman Oaks CES at San Jacinto Valley Academy, 1 p.m.

Warner Springs Warner vs. Bell-Jeff at Flintridge Prep, 11 a.m.