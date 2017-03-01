Girls' basketball: Leuzinger goes from 1-17 to playing for championship in four years

Call it Bo Corona's four-year plan.

Hired as the girls' basketball coach at Leuzinger for the 2013-14 season, his team went 9-20. That came after he took over from a 1-17 season in 2012-13.

Now Leuzinger is playing for the Southern Section Division 2A championship against Marlborough on Friday at 6 p.m. at Godinez. And it's primarily a home-grown team developed through lots of hard work and practice.

The standout player is Brook Scott, a four-year varsity player. She's averaging 15.1 points and was the top player in the Pioneer League.

Leuzinger has pulled off several upsets in the tournament and is still considered the underdog to Marlborough (20-7), which has an outstanding freshman player in P. Mustang, who's averaging 17.4 points.

