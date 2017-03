Girls' basketball: Regional playoff scores and updated pairings

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Troy at #1 Fresno Clovis West

#5 La Jolla Bishop's at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#6 Etiwanda at #3 San Marcos Mission Hills

#7 Fairfax at #2 Long Beach Poly

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday

Windward 65, Narbonne 40

La Jolla Country Day 67, Palisades 49

Sierra Canyon 69, Granada Hills 51

Brea Olinda 52, Chula Vista Eastlake 43

Ventura 44, Clovis 29

Gardena Serra 83, El Camino Real 62

Lakeside 65, Fairmont Prep 53

Alemany 56, Fresno Central 40

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#8 La Jolla Country Day at #1 Windward

#5 Sierra Canyon at #4 Brea Olinda

#6 Gardena Serra at #3 Ventura

Lakeside at #2 Alemany

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday

Orangewood Academy 44, Carson 25

Canyon Country Canyon 56, Bishop Montgomery 50

Bakersfield Independence 55, Legacy 53

Millikan 73, Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 40

Chaminade 77, San Diego Westview 44

Valencia 59, Bakersfield 40

Huntington Beach 52, Poway 43

Mater Dei 75, Eagle Rock 33

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#8 Canyon Country Canyon at #1 Orangewood Academy

#5 Bakersfield Independence at #4 Millikan

#6 Valencia at #3 Chaminade

Huntington Beach at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday

Rosary 58, Venice 40

Righetti 65, Thousand Oaks 60

Tulare Mission Oak 48, Glendora 46

Leuzinger 60, San Diego County San Marcos 52

Marlborough 44, Madera 32

San Diego Serra 66, Westchester 55

Chula Vista Mater Dei 60, JSerra 39

Camarillo 51, Bakersfield Golden Valley 38

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Righetti at #1 Rosary

#5 Tulare Mission Oak at #4 Leuzinger

#6 San Diego Serra at #3 Marlborough

#7 Chula Vista Mater Dei at #2 Camarillo

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday

Los Osos 55, San Diego Lincoln 46

Viewpoint 48, Beverly Hills 33

Cerritos Valley Christian 49, Knight 31

San Diego Rancho Bernardo 54, Torres 24

Village Christian 58, Strathmore 42

San Diego Scripps Ranch 54, Pasadena 24

Hanford Sierra Pacific 52, Cleveland 34

Reedley Immanuel 44, Lancaster 39

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Viewpoint at #1 Los Osos

#5 Cerritos Valley Christian at #4 San Diego Rancho Bernardo

#6 San Diego Scripps Ranch at #3 Village Christian

Reedley Immanuel at #7 Hanford Sierra Pacific

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday

Heritage Christian 57, Vaughn 28

Bakersfield Christian 54, Westridge 45

Rolling Hills Prep 75, San Diego Maranatha Christian 24

Chadwick 51, Valor 27

Bell-Jeff 76, Lake Isabella Kern Valley 36

Grace Brethren 58, Caruthers 47

Escondido Adventist 52, Carnegie 40

Crean Lutheran 61, Carlsbad Pacific Ridge 27

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#8 Bakersfield Christian at #1 Heritage Christian

#5 Rolling Hills Prep at #4 Chadwick

#6 Grace Brethren at #3 Bell-Jeff

#7 Escondido Adventist at #2 Crean Lutheran

Regional semifinals in all divisions, Mar. 14; Southern California regional finals, Mar. 18 at Long Beach State (Open and Div. I) and home sites (remaining divisions). State championships, Mar. 24-25 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento).

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep at #1 San Jose Mitty

#5 Richmond Salesian at #4 Stockton St. Mary's

#6 Oakland Bishop O'Dowd at #3 Los Altos Hills Pinewood

#7 Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman at #2 Concord Carondelet

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday

Atherton Menlo-Atherton 72, Oakland McClymonds 26

Folsom 68, Castro Valley 50

Berkeley 51, Los Gatos 49

El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge 53, San Francisco Lincoln 44

Brentwood Heritage 74, Oakland Tech 29

Sacramento St. Francis 81, Union City Logan 62

Stockton Lincoln 48, Palo Alto 41

Sacramento McClatchy 70, San Francisco Washington 27

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Folsom at #1 Atherton Menlo-Atherton

#5 Berkeley at #4 El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge

Sacramento St. Francis at #3 Brentwood Heritage

#7 Stockton Lincoln at #2 Sacramento McClatchy

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday

Fairfield Vanden 75, Concord 48

Roseville 58, Santa Rosa Montgomery 51

Sacramento 65, Newark Memorial 31

Mountain View St. Francis 79, Antelope 51

San Jose Valley Christian 69, Stockton Bear Creek 29

Modesto Christian 70, Lafayette Acalanes 41

Elk Grove 57, San Jose Presentation 43

Orinda Miramonte 83, Rocklin Whitney 40

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Roseville at #1 Fairfield Vanden

#5 Sacramento at #4 Mountain View St. Francis

#6 Modesto Christian at #3 San Jose Valley Christian

#7 Elk Grove at #2 Orinda Miramonte

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday

San Francisco St. Ignatius 67, Sanger 39

Redding Shasta 69, Patterson 41

Hayward Moreau Catholic 71, Aptos 63

Albany St. Mary's 77, Rio Linda 55

Chico Pleasant Valley 63, Eureka 44

Sacramento Christian Brothers 52, Soquel 42

Novato San Marin 66, Tracy Kimball 65

Moraga Campolindo 74, Auburn Placer 55

Regional quarterfinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#8 Redding Shasta at #1 San Francisco St. Ignatius

Hayward Moreau Catholic at #4 Albany St. Mary's

#6 Sacramento Christian Brothers at #3 Chico Pleasant Valley

#7 Novato San Marin at #2 Moraga Campolindo

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday

Sacramento West Campus 62, Willows 18

Vallejo St. Patrick-St. Vincent 62, Susanville Lassen 61