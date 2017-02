Girls' basketball: Southern Section playoff pairings

NOTE: THESE PAIRINGS WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AS THE REMAINING DIVISIONS ARE RELEASED.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Brea Olinda at #1 Long Beach Poly

Orangewood Academy at Ventura

Troy at Alemany

Chaminade at #4 Sierra Canyon

Lakeside at #3 Windward

Mater Dei at Harvard-Westlake

Fairmont Prep at Gardena Serra

Millikan at #2 Etiwanda

Notes: Championship quarterfinals and consolation second round, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.; consolation semifinals, Feb. 28/Mar. 1; consolation finals, Mar. 2/3 at home sites. Championship, March 4 at Honda Center.

DIVISION 1AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#1 Redondo, bye

Corona Centennial at Oak Hills

St. Anthony at Crescenta Valley

Keppel, bye

Cajon at Sonora

Chino Hills at Lynwood

North Torrance at Vista Murrieta

#4 Canyon Country Canyon, bye

#3 Los Alamitos, bye

Norco at Woodbridge

West Torrance, bye

Valencia at Anaheim Canyon

Eastvale Roosevelt at Canyon Springs

Great Oak, bye

Santa Barbara at Oaks Christian

Burbank Burroughs at #2 Orange Lutheran

DIVISION 1A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

#1 King, bye

Diamond Bar at Yucaipa

La Palma Kennedy at Valley View

Edison at Mira Costa

Antelope Valley, bye

Westminster at El Rancho

Cypress at Agoura

South Torrance at #4 Bishop Montgomery

#3 Huntington Beach, bye

El Dorado at Summit

Murrieta Valley at Duarte

Hart at Buena

Redlands East Valley at La Canada

Riverside North at Victor Valley

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Patriot

Tesoro at #2 Esperanza

Notes: Second round, Saturday, 7 p.m.; quarterfinals, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.