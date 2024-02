High school basketball: Southern Section playoff pairings

BOYS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Friday, 7 p.m.

Pool A -- #8 Corona Centennial at #1 Harvard-Westlake, #5 Sierra Canyon at #4 St. John Bosco. Pool B -- #7 JSerra at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt, #6 St. Piux X-St. Matthias at #3 Mater Dei

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

Pool A -- #5 Sierra Canyon at #1 Harvard-Westlake, #8 Corona Centennial at #4 St. John Bosco. Pool B -- #6 St. Piux X-St. Matthias at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt, #7 JSerra at #3 Mater Dei

Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Pool A -- #4 St. John Bosco at #1 Harvard-Westlake, #8 Corona Centennial at #5 Sierra Canyon. Pool B -- #3 Mater Dei at #2 Eastvale Roosevelt, #7 JSerra at #6 St. Piux X-St. Matthias

NOTE: Championship, Feb. 23 at Cal Baptist (Riverside)

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; Fairmont Prep at Riverside Poly; West Ranch at Edison; Oxnard at Santa Margarita; Etiwanda at Village Christian; Rancho Verde at Walnut; Foothill at Brentwood; Redondo Union, bye; Damien, bye; Rancho Christian at Crossroads; St. Bernard at Mira Costa; La Mirada, bye; Los Alamitos, bye; Anaheim Canyon at Rancho Cucamonga; Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at St. Francis; Windward, bye.

DIVISION 2AA

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Crespi at Maranatha; Oakwood at Great Oak; Dana Hills at Linfield Christian; Thousand Oaks at Riverside King; Vista Murrieta at Culver City; Aquinas at San Juan Hills; Oak Park at Diamond Bar; Rolling Hills Prep at Mayfair; Heritage Christian, bye; Shalhevet at Calabasas; Providence at Fountain Valley; Trabuco Hills at Crescenta Valley; St. Anthony at Sonora; La Serna at Loyola; Saugus at Cerritos Valley Christian; Campbell Hall at Simi Valley.

DIVISION 2A

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Pasadena at Palos Verdes; Los Altos at Bishop Amat; Flintridge Prep at San Gabriel Academy; Adelanto at Lakewood; Marina at Beverly Hills; Temescal Canyon at Glendora; Knight at Oak Hills; Cypress at Beaumont; Long Beach Poly at La Canada; Redlands East Valley at Upland; San Dimas at Chaminade; Murrieta Valley at Newport Harbor; Aliso Niguel at Corona del Mar; Palm Springs at Ayala; Paraclete at Valencia; Westlake at Santa Monica.

DIVISION 3AA

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

La Habra at Yorba Linda; Keppel at Jordan; Oaks Christian at Canyon Country Canyon; Wiseburn DaVinci at Sage Hill; Pilibos at St. Margaret’s; Camarillo at Artesia; Hillcrest at Grand Terrace; Hesperia at Long Beach Wilson; Indio at Serra; Leuzinger at Schurr; Liberty at Troy; Summit at Arcadia; St. Bonaventure at Inglewood; Bonita at Tustin; Palm Desert at Valley View; South Pasadena at Sunny Hills.

DIVISION 3A

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

San Clemente, bye; Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Cate; Santa Barbara at Viewpoint; St. Monica Prep at West Torrance; Gahr *at Huntington Beach; Woodbridge at Rowland; Arrowhead Christian at Alhambra; Bosco Tech, bye; Lynwood at Warren; El Dorado at Hart; Faith Baptist at Blair; North Torrance at San Marcos; Indian Springs at San Marino; Arlington at Alemany; Riverside Bethel Christian at Yucaipa; Quartz Hill at Northwood.

GIRLS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Pool A -- #8 Orangewood Acadmey at #1 Sierra Canyon, #5 Sage Hill at #4 Mater Dei

Pool B -- #7 Corona Centennial at #2 Etiwanda, #6 Bishop Montgomery at #3 Ontario Christian

Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

Pool A -- #5 Sage Hill at #1 Sierra Canyon, #8 Orangewood Academy at #4 Mater Dei

Pool B -- #6 Bishop Montgomery at #2 Etiwanda, #7 Corona Centennial at #3 Ontario Christian

Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

Pool A -- #4 Mater Dei at #1 Sierra Canyon, #8 Orangewood Academy at #5 Sage Hill

Pool B -- #3 Ontario Christian at #2 Etiwanda, #7 Corona Centennial at #6 Bishop Montgomery

NOTE: Championship, Feb. 23 at Cal Baptist (Riverside)

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Brentwood, bye; Crescenta Valley at Riverside King; Lynwood at Culver City; Esperanza at Valley View; San Dimas at La Salle; Village Christian at Oxnard; Long Beach Poly at Chaminade; Orange Lutheran at Canyon Country Canyon; Corona Santiago at Cypress; San Juan Hills at Rosary; Leuzinger at Marlborough; North Torrance, bye; Redondo Union at Sonora; Paramount at Portola; Hart at Harvard-Westlake; Windward at Vista Murrieta.

DIVISION 2AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Woodbridge; Shalhevet at Bonita; San Clemente at El Dorado; Rancho Christian at St. Mary’s Academy; Buena Park at Riverside Poly; Westlake at Los Osos; Rialto at Eastvale Roosevelt; Beaumont at Fairmont Prep; Great Oak at St. Anthony; Crean Lutheran at West Torrance; Claremont at Los Altos; Ventura at Camarillo; Flintridge Prep at Calabasas; South Pasadena at Glendora; Keppel at Downey; Bisohp Amat at Mira Costa.

DIVISION 2A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Campbell Hall; Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Whitney; Rolling Hills Prep at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian; Chino at Corona del Mar; Shadow Hills at Hesperia; Diamond Bar at Eisenhower; Highland at South Torrance; Trinity Classic Academy at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame; Buena at Holy Martyrs; Yucaipa at Santa Margarita; Burbank Burroughs at Paloma Valley; Yucca Valley at Aquinas; Los Alamitos at Pioneer; Beckman at Murrieta Valley; Sunny Hills at Xavier Prep; Lakewood at Northview.

DIVISION 3AA

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Oak Park, bye; La Canada at Valencia; Summit at Glendale; Silverado, bye; Irvine at Saugus; Burbank Burroughs at Placentia Valencia; Burbank Providence at Bishop Diego; Notre Dame Academy at Torrance; Anaheim, bye; Temescal Canyon at Temple City; Cantwell Sacred Heart at Fountain Valley; Foothill Tech at Crossroads; Oak Hills at El Toro; Bell Gardens at La Habra; Cerritos at Yorba Linda; Walnut at Dos Pueblos.

DIVISION 3A

First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Desert Chr Academy at JSerra; Segerstrom at Huntington Beach; Heritage at Twentynine Palms; Oakwood at Gardena Serra; Dana Hills at Cajon; California at Arrowhead Christian; Gabrielino at Simi Valley; Villa Park at Victor Valley; Mayfair at Jordan; La Serna at Rio Hondo Prep; Godinez at Knight; St. Monica Prep at Heritage Christian; San Jacinto at La Quinta; Cal Lutheran at Whittier; Garey at Millikan; St. Margaret’s at Aliso Niguel.