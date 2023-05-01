Advertisement
High School Sports

High school tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court.
(Brycia James / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Loyola at #1 Irvine University

#5 Woodbridge at #4 Palos Verdes

#6 Harvard-Westlake at #3 Peninsula

#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Sunny Hills

Mira Costa at San Marcos

Villa Park at Arcadia

Simi Valley at Brentwood

King at Westlake

Redondo at Anaheim Canyon

San Clemente at Marina

#4 San Marino, bye

#3 Calabasas, bye

Santa Margarita at La Canada

Foothill at West Ranch

Oak Park, bye

Flintridge Prep at Los Osos

Dos Pueblos at Servite

Newbury Park at Aliso Niguel

#2 Portola at Palm Desert

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Sage Hill at Capistrano Valley

Alta Loma at Great Oak

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Diamond Bar

Torrance at Yorba LInda

Valencia at Ayala

Windward at Placentia Valencia

Temecula Valley at Redlands

Corona Centennial at #4 Huntington Beach

#3 Edison, bye

Walnut at Royal

Crean Lutheran at Troy

Chaminade at South Torrance

El Dorado, bye

Hart at Buckley

West Torrance at Burbank

#2 JSerra, bye

DIVISION 3

Wild-card match, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Saugus at Ventura

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Wild-card winner at #1 Cypress

Rancho Mirage at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Crescenta Valley at Nordhoff

Long Beach Poly at St. Margaret’s

Crossroads at Cate

Etiwanda at Riverside Poly

Maranatha at Le Lycee

Millikan at #4 Whitney

Citrus Valley at #3 Corona Santiago

South Pasadena at Arlington

Upland at Trabuco Hills

La Quinta at Cerritos

Foothill Tech at Geffen

Heritage at Murrieta Valley

Rowland at Westminster La Quinta

Burbank Burroughs at #2 Tesoro

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--Downey at Anaheim Fairmont

B--Santa Barbara at Thacher

C--Sultana at Western

D--Granite Hills at Lancaster

E--Oakwood at Summit

F--Village Christian at Mayfair

G--Fullerton at Coachella Valley

H--Westminster at Carpinteria

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Long Beach Wilson

Redlands East Valley at Yucca Valley

Winner wild-card B at Bishop Montgomery

Winner wild-card C at West Covina

Winner wild-card D at El Segundo

Serrano at Jurupa Valley

Winner wild-card E at Riverside Notre Dame

Winner wild-card F at #4 Keppel

Winner wild-card G at #3 Webb

Patriot at La Salle

San Dimas at Arrowhead Christian

Brea Olinda at La Mirada

San Gabriel at Edgewood

Rancho Alamitos at Magnolia

Montclair at Warren

Winner wild-card H at #2 La Serna

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

A--Cathedral City at Indian Springs

B--Duarte at Schurr

C--Northview at Colton

D--Ganesha at Vista del Lago

E--Santa Ana Valleyat Garden Grove Santiago

F--California at Bellflower

G--Knight at Barstow

H--#3 Villanova Prep at Paramount

I--El Monte at Highland

J--Canyon Springs at Hillcrest

K--Chaffey at Liberty

L--Orange at St. Monica

M--Elsinore at Workman

N--Rosemead at Artesia

O--West Valley at Indio

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Arroyo

Paloma Valley at Citrus Hill

Winner wild-card B at Chino

Winner wild-card C at Malibu

Winner wild-card D at Costa Mesa

Winner wild-card E at Sierra Vista

Winner wild-card F at Arroyo Valley

Winner wild-card G at #4 Segerstrom

Winner wild-card H at Garey

Winner wild-card I at Jurupa Hills

Winner wild-card J at Orange Vista

Winner wild-card K at Silverado

Winner wild-card L at Quartz Hill

Winner wild-card M at Whittier

Winner wild-card N at Hemet

Winner wild-card O at #2 Garden Grove

NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 8, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement