High school tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Loyola at #1 Irvine University
#5 Woodbridge at #4 Palos Verdes
#6 Harvard-Westlake at #3 Peninsula
#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Sunny Hills
Mira Costa at San Marcos
Villa Park at Arcadia
Simi Valley at Brentwood
King at Westlake
Redondo at Anaheim Canyon
San Clemente at Marina
#4 San Marino, bye
#3 Calabasas, bye
Santa Margarita at La Canada
Foothill at West Ranch
Oak Park, bye
Flintridge Prep at Los Osos
Dos Pueblos at Servite
Newbury Park at Aliso Niguel
#2 Portola at Palm Desert
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Sage Hill at Capistrano Valley
Alta Loma at Great Oak
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Diamond Bar
Torrance at Yorba LInda
Valencia at Ayala
Windward at Placentia Valencia
Temecula Valley at Redlands
Corona Centennial at #4 Huntington Beach
#3 Edison, bye
Walnut at Royal
Crean Lutheran at Troy
Chaminade at South Torrance
El Dorado, bye
Hart at Buckley
West Torrance at Burbank
#2 JSerra, bye
DIVISION 3
Wild-card match, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Saugus at Ventura
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Wild-card winner at #1 Cypress
Rancho Mirage at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Crescenta Valley at Nordhoff
Long Beach Poly at St. Margaret’s
Crossroads at Cate
Etiwanda at Riverside Poly
Maranatha at Le Lycee
Millikan at #4 Whitney
Citrus Valley at #3 Corona Santiago
South Pasadena at Arlington
Upland at Trabuco Hills
La Quinta at Cerritos
Foothill Tech at Geffen
Heritage at Murrieta Valley
Rowland at Westminster La Quinta
Burbank Burroughs at #2 Tesoro
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--Downey at Anaheim Fairmont
B--Santa Barbara at Thacher
C--Sultana at Western
D--Granite Hills at Lancaster
E--Oakwood at Summit
F--Village Christian at Mayfair
G--Fullerton at Coachella Valley
H--Westminster at Carpinteria
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Long Beach Wilson
Redlands East Valley at Yucca Valley
Winner wild-card B at Bishop Montgomery
Winner wild-card C at West Covina
Winner wild-card D at El Segundo
Serrano at Jurupa Valley
Winner wild-card E at Riverside Notre Dame
Winner wild-card F at #4 Keppel
Winner wild-card G at #3 Webb
Patriot at La Salle
San Dimas at Arrowhead Christian
Brea Olinda at La Mirada
San Gabriel at Edgewood
Rancho Alamitos at Magnolia
Montclair at Warren
Winner wild-card H at #2 La Serna
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
A--Cathedral City at Indian Springs
B--Duarte at Schurr
C--Northview at Colton
D--Ganesha at Vista del Lago
E--Santa Ana Valleyat Garden Grove Santiago
F--California at Bellflower
G--Knight at Barstow
H--#3 Villanova Prep at Paramount
I--El Monte at Highland
J--Canyon Springs at Hillcrest
K--Chaffey at Liberty
L--Orange at St. Monica
M--Elsinore at Workman
N--Rosemead at Artesia
O--West Valley at Indio
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Arroyo
Paloma Valley at Citrus Hill
Winner wild-card B at Chino
Winner wild-card C at Malibu
Winner wild-card D at Costa Mesa
Winner wild-card E at Sierra Vista
Winner wild-card F at Arroyo Valley
Winner wild-card G at #4 Segerstrom
Winner wild-card H at Garey
Winner wild-card I at Jurupa Hills
Winner wild-card J at Orange Vista
Winner wild-card K at Silverado
Winner wild-card L at Quartz Hill
Winner wild-card M at Whittier
Winner wild-card N at Hemet
Winner wild-card O at #2 Garden Grove
NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), May 8, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.