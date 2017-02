Girls' basketball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

#4 Beverly Hills at Avalon, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Sunny Hills at Grand Terrace, SCORE NOT REPORTED

Wild-card games, Thursday

Thacher 40, Wildwood 33

Trinity Classical 50, Le Lycee 10

La Puente 60, Riverside Prep 35

Sherman Indian 40, Saddleback 28

Boron 43, Silver Valley 39

Chadwick 57, Fillmore 27

First round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Thacher at #1 Bell-Jeff

Trinity Classical at Lone Pine

La Puente at California Military

#4 Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian at San Jacinto Valley Academy

#3 Sherman Indian at Bishop Conaty-Loretto

Mary Star at Pasadena AGBU

Boron at Connelly

#2 Chadwick at Shalhevet

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday

Rolling Hills Prep 76, Ramona Convent 24

La Sierra Academy 39, Lake Arrowhead Christian 27

Lucerne Valley 47, Riverside County Education Academy 12

Southlands Christian 36, Trona 32

Santa Clarita Christian 53, Tarbut V'Torah 35

Coast Union 23, Newbury Park Adventist 14

Santa Barbara Providence 37, Mammoth 33

Linfield Christian 59, Temecula Prep 38

Carnegie 61, Vistamar 18

Coastal Christian 31, Los Angeles Adventist 15

Einstein 53, Cornerstone Christian 22

Calvary Murrieta 40, Samueli 34

Academy of Careers & Exploration 57, Palm Valley 27

Sacred Heart of Jesus 60, Lycee International 30

Oakwood 54, Big Pine 26

Grace Brethren 66, Cuyama Valley 25

Second round, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#1 Rolling Hills Prep at La Sierra Academy

Southlands Christian at Lucerne Valley

Santa Clarita Christian at Coast Union

Santa Barbara Providence at #4 Linfield Christian

Coastal Christian at #3 Carnegie

Einstein at Calvary Murrieta

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Sacred Heart of Jesus

#2 Grace Brethren at Oakwood

Notes: Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Championships, March 3-4 at Azusa Pacific U. and Godinez and March 4 at Honda Center.