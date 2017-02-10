Girls' basketball: Windward wins Gold Coast League over Sierra Canyon

It was another dramatic, tight girls' basketball game between Windward and Sierra Canyon on Friday night, and Windward came away with a 51-50 victory and the Gold Coast League championship.

Charisma Osborne finished with 26 points.

Sierra Canyon received 20 points from Ryann Payne.

Fairfax pulled out a 61-60 Western League victory over Westchester to claim a share of the league championship. Chassen Gutierrez made a shot at the buzzer.

