Girls' basketball: Windward wins Gold Coast League over Sierra Canyon

Eric Sondheimer
It was another dramatic, tight girls' basketball game between Windward and Sierra Canyon on Friday night, and Windward came away with a 51-50 victory and the Gold Coast League championship.

Charisma Osborne finished with 26 points.

Sierra Canyon received 20 points from Ryann Payne.

Fairfax pulled out a 61-60 Western League victory over Westchester to claim a share of the league championship. Chassen Gutierrez made a shot at the buzzer.

