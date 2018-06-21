New York Islanders hire Barry Trotz, former coach of Cup champion Capitals

Trotz’s contract with the Capitals included a clause that gave him a two-year extension if the team won the Cup. However, the clause didn’t give him much of a pay raise, from about $1.5 million to a reported $1.8 million. That’s below market for top-tier NHL coaches. He also reportedly wanted a longer deal, and he resigned when he and the Capitals couldn’t come to an agreement. His new contract with the Islanders reportedly will be for five years at upwards of $4 million per year, per Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.