Kings fail to jump-start offense and fall to Bruins 2-1 for fourth straight loss

The diverse mix that is the Kings lineup manifested well at times.

Franchise leaders Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty combined for a goal, Kopitar’s assist extending his points streak to a career-high 10 games and moving him into fifth place on the Kings’ all-time points list. Freshly acquired journeyman Jussi Jokinen got an assist in his Kings debut, while the Kings played four players with a combined 41 games of NHL experience.

All of those parts added up only to a fourth consecutive loss, though, a 2-1 defeat Thursday night against the Boston Bruins. Consistency has been a major issue during the streak, with all of the losses coming before announced crowds of 18,230 at Staples Center.

“I don’t think we’re playing a 60-minute game,” Kopitar said. “Parts of the games, we play like we need to be where we’re in their zone making plays, creating chances, and in parts of the games, we’re just pretty much nonexistent out there. That’s got to change. We have to have a better effort for a full game.”

The Kings were beaten on little plays, mental plays, and couldn’t muster a third-period comeback against the defensively stubborn Bruins. Kings coach John Stevens pointed to those little plays, against a team that had played in Anaheim the night before.

“We’re going to have to dig down,” Stevens said. “You can’t have part of your lineup going. You need your whole lineup going if you’re going to win. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing.”

Zdeno Chara’s second-period goal was the difference, swaying the game back to Boston after Doughty’s goal during the second of three straight power plays in the period had energized the Kings. Jokinen made a great pass from deep left wing, back out to a trailing Doughty, and Doughty’s wrist shot just under the crossbar prompted him to kneel down for a huge fist pump.

The Kings only got one goal out of an 18-shot second period in which they were able to get Boston’s Patrice Bergeron off the ice for four minutes because of roughing and hooking penalties. The former came after Christian Folin’s big hit on Danton Heinen, and the latter was induced by Alex Iafallo.

Boston was without major players in Brad Marchand and Torey Krug, but David Krejci returned from injury. The Bruins also featured one of the best young defenseman in the game in Charlie McAvoy, who ended a stagnant opening period with a highlight goal, thanks to broken defensive coverage.

Bergeron won a faceoff against Adrian Kempe, and David Pastrnak vacated the area to allow McAvoy to walk in on goal and flick a backhanded shot over Jonathan Quick.

Jokinen started on the fourth line with rookies Andrew Crescenzi and Jonny Brodzinski but was bumped up to the second line. The Kings think Jokinen’s experience and versatility can help their offense. He can play all three forward positions and, at 34, is known as a faceoff and shootout specialist with a 36 shootout goals in 92 attempts.

How much he can contribute is to be determined, but he’s ready.

“Physically, I feel great,” Jokinen said before the game. “Like, I’m not 40. I’m 34. I still feel like I have lots left. I still love the game. I love to come to the rink every day. I hope I have [more] few years left in my time. … I need to get something going here and find a role on the team.”

Jokinen acknowledged that he fell out of favor with the Edmonton Oilers.

“Things didn’t work out there,” Jokinen said. “I never was able to earn the coach’s trust and as a player, you can just feel it when the coach doesn’t have any confidence in you.”

Kyle Clifford (upper body injury) skated on his own and “that point of getting back on the ice [regularly] is coming,” Kings coach John Stevens said. … Michael Amadio was re-assigned and Brodzinski recalled. … Kopitar is the first Kings player with a 10-game point streak since Dustin Brown in 2011-12.

