Kings miss wide in shootout loss to Coyotes 4-3

They stared at a three-goal deficit against one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Then Jeff Carter tipped the game with a pair of deflection goals in the final eight minutes of regulation to force overtime. The Kings nearly pulled out a win, too, on a goal that was called back on goalie interference, but lost to the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in the fifth round of a shootout to end a wild Tuesday night at Gila River Arena.