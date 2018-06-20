Kings, Ducks both open regular season against San Jose

The Ducks will come full circle for their home opener next season when they play host to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 8, 25 years to the day that the teams played in the then-Mighty Ducks’ inaugural game.
The 25th anniversary matchup was part of the home-opening NHL schedule announced Wednesday. The Ducks will open the season at San Jose on Oct. 3, and the Kings will open the season at home against San Jose on Oct. 5.
The complete regular-season NHL schedule will be announced Thursday.
The Kings will play an eight-game preseason schedule, including a Sept. 24 game against the Vancouver Canucks in Salt Lake City. The Kings and Ducks will play at Honda Center on Sept. 26 and at Staples Center on Sept. 29.
Here are the teams’ openers and preseason schedules (all times Pacific):
KINGS OPENER:
vs. San Jose, Friday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.
KINGS PRESEASON SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — Kings at Arizona (split squad), 7 p.m.; Kings vs. Arizona (split squad), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20 — Kings (split squad) at Vancouver, 7 p.m.; Kings (split squad) vs. Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 24 — Kings (home) vs. Vancouver in Salt Lake City, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 26 — Kings at Ducks, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 28 — Kings at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 29 — Kings vs. Ducks, 7:30 p.m.
DUCKS OPENER:
at San Jose, Wednesday, Oct. 3, time TBA.
HOME OPENER: vs. Detroit, Monday, Oct. 8, time TBA.
DUCKS UNOFFICIAL PRESEASON SCHEDULE :
Tuesday, Sept. 18 — at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20 — vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 22 — at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 24 — vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 26 — Ducks vs. Kings, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 29 — Ducks at Kings, 7:30 p.m.
Note: Complete details of the Ducks’ preseason schedule will be released Thursday.