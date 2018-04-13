Doughty is a huge loss for the Kings, but the decision probably was right

Almost lost in the excitement of the Golden Knights' playoff debut as a franchise was the Kings' return to the playoffs after having missed out last season for the second time in three seasons. They've won one game in one series since their 2014 Cup championship. "It felt really good to be back in, for the players and for us back in that environment with the intensity, both teams playing hard and the building the way it was," Stevens said. "It was kind of exciting for us to be back in that position, so we're looking forward to the challenge in front of us."