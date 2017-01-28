Kings broadcaster Bob Miller hospitalized

Longtime Kings broadcaster Bob Miller was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after experiencing some discomfort as he prepared for a live broadcast before Saturday’s NHL All-Star skills events at Staples Center, a team spokesman said.

Miller, 78, had quadruple bypass surgery last year and came back this season to work a reduced schedule. His medical history factored into the decision to take him to the hospital, said Mike Altieri, the Kings’ senior vice president of communications and broadcasting.

Altieri said Miller hadn’t been feeling right and was examined on site by medical personnel. As a precaution, the decision was made to have Miller undergo additional tests.

Altieri also said Miller was in good spirits as he was transported to the hospital.

