Up next for Kings: Tuesday vs. red-hot Columbus

KINGS
TONIGHT AT COLUMBUS
When: 4 p.m. PST Tuesday.
On the air: TV: FSW; Radio: 790
Update: The Kings took Monday off before they begin a three-game Midwestern leg that concludes their seven-game trip. … Low-scoring games have been the order lately and the Kings’ power play, scoreless in four games, could get Dustin Brown back from an upper-body injury while Anze Kopitar is still without a man-advantage goal. … Columbus is on a nine-game win streak that matches the longest in franchise history. … The Blue Jackets are among the NHL leaders at 2.07 goals allowed per game. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has won eight straight games — one short of his own franchise record for consecutive wins — and his 19 wins lead the NHL. … Ralph Strangis, formerly the voice of the Dallas Stars, will be the Kings’ guest play-by-play television broadcaster for the next three games. … The NHL’s holiday roster freeze went into effect Monday and prohibits waivers, trades and loans through Dec.27.