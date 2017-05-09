Kings sign Tanner Pearson to four year-deal and trade goalie Ben Bishop

Despite facing a salary-cap squeeze, the Kings found a way to retain one of their few impact scorers Tuesday when they re-signed left wing Tanner Pearson to a four-year contract with an average annual value of $3.75 million.
Pearson, 24, established career-best marks last season in goals (24), points (44, third on the team), game-winning goals (five) and power-play goals (three). He could have become a restricted free agent July 1.
Pearson and Jeff Carter (32 goals) were the only players who exceeded 20 goals for the low-scoring Kings last season. Pearson played in 80 of 82 games and tied Carter for the best shooting percentage on the team, 12.8%. The wing was scheduled to speak to reporters on a conference call late Tuesday afternoon.
Right wing Tyler Toffoli, another key forward, now stands as the most important restricted free agent to fit under the salary cap.
Earlier in the day, the Kings’ brief Ben Bishop era ended. The towering goaltender, who was acquired by former Kings general manager Dean Lombardi in February to complement starter Jonathan Quick, was traded to Dallas for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft. The Stars, who ranked 29th in the NHL last season with a 3.15 team goals-against average, have exclusive rights to negotiate a new contract with Bishop until July 1, when he can become an unrestricted free agent.
The trade leaves the Kings without an established backup to Quick, who missed much of last season because of a groin injury.
“Really liked the way Jack Campbell played this year,” general manager Rob Blake said via e-mail, referring to the team’s top goalie with Ontario (Calif.) of the American Hockey League.
It’s likely the Kings will try to add an experienced goalie to gain some depth in their organizational pipeline.
Bishop appeared in seven games with the Kings. He was 2-3-2 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.
Lombardi acquired Bishop from Tampa Bay on Feb. 26 for goalie Peter Budaj, defense prospect Erik Cernak and a seventh-round pick in 2017. Lombardi’s plan was to give the Kings two No. 1 goalies and hope their defense and goaltending would be strong enough to get his low-scoring team into the playoffs. That didn’t happen. The Kings missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, triggering the firing of Lombardi and coach Darryl Sutter.
The draft pick the Kings received from Dallas originally belonged to Montreal. As of now the Kings hold eight picks in the draft, including selections in the first, second and third rounds.
In getting a draft pick for Bishop rather than having him walk away with no return, the Kings’ trade follows a pattern. The Chicago Blackhawks recently dealt impending unrestricted free agent goalie Scott Darling to Carolina for a third-round draft pick, and he later signed with the Hurricanes.
