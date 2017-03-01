Kings land veteran forward Jarome Iginla from Colorado

The Kings landed forward Jarome Iginla just two hours before Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline, sending a conditional 2018 draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange.

Iginla, 39, has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games this season, his 20th in the NHL. He’s also played for Calgary, Pittsburgh and Boston, appearing in 81 playoff games. He was captain of the Flames under Darryl Sutter, currently the Kings’ coach, helping the team to the Stanley Cup finals.

In his reunion with Sutter he’ll be asked to help spark an offense that ranks 25th in the league, averaging 2.44 goals a game.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11