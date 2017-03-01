Kings land veteran forward Jarome Iginla from Colorado

The Kings landed forward Jarome Iginla just two hours before Wednesday’s NHL trade deadline, sending a conditional 2018 draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange.
Iginla, 39, has eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games this season, his 20th in the NHL. He’s also played for Calgary, Pittsburgh and Boston, appearing in 81 playoff games. He was captain of the Flames under Darryl Sutter, currently the Kings’ coach, helping the team to the Stanley Cup finals.
In his reunion with Sutter he’ll be asked to help spark an offense that ranks 25th in the league, averaging 2.44 goals a game.
Twitter: kbaxter11